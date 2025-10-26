INCHAM to host Diwali Gala 2025 in Ho Chi Minh City

The Indian Business Chamber in Vietnam (INCHAM) announced on October 24 the organisation of its flagship annual event, the INCHAM Diwali Gala 2025, to be held on November 8 at the Sheraton Saigon Hotel & Towers. The celebration will feature traditional music, dance, cuisine, and cultural performances, highlighting the rich heritage and festive spirit of Diwali.

According to the organisers, the 2025 Diwali Gala is expected to attract more than 1,000 guests, including INCHAM members, the Indian community in Vietnam, Vietnamese nationals, government officials, business associations, international partners, and Vietnamese friends who share an appreciation for Indian culture.

The Diwali Gala is INCHAM’s largest annual event, held to honour India’s rich cultural traditions while creating a platform for cultural exchange and business networking between the Indian and Vietnamese communities.

During the four-hour celebration, guests will enjoy traditional Indian cuisine, unlimited beverages served until 10pm, and various lucky draw prizes.

The evening promises an exciting line-up of Bollywood performances and vibrant dance acts. This year’s event will feature performances by Rishabh Chaturvedi, a finalist from Indian Idol Season 11, and Rupali Jagga, winner of nationwide Indian television singing competition Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2016, who will perform live with her band.

Event details

Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Time: From 6:30pm

Venue: Sheraton Saigon Hotel & Towers, 88 Dong Khoi street, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

Tickets are available for both INCHAM members and non-members, with special rates offered to members and families. For ticket reservations and additional information, please contact:

incham@gmail.com

Hotline: 0911 418 132 / 0911 031 070

