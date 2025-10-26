Corporate

INCHAM to host Diwali Gala 2025 in Ho Chi Minh City

October 26, 2025 | 07:00
(0) user say
The Indian community in Ho Chi Minh City is preparing to celebrate one of its most anticipated cultural events of the year – the Diwali Festival of Lights.

The Indian Business Chamber in Vietnam (INCHAM) announced on October 24 the organisation of its flagship annual event, the INCHAM Diwali Gala 2025, to be held on November 8 at the Sheraton Saigon Hotel & Towers. The celebration will feature traditional music, dance, cuisine, and cultural performances, highlighting the rich heritage and festive spirit of Diwali.

According to the organisers, the 2025 Diwali Gala is expected to attract more than 1,000 guests, including INCHAM members, the Indian community in Vietnam, Vietnamese nationals, government officials, business associations, international partners, and Vietnamese friends who share an appreciation for Indian culture.

INCHAM to host Diwali Gala 2025 in Ho Chi Minh City

The Diwali Gala is INCHAM’s largest annual event, held to honour India’s rich cultural traditions while creating a platform for cultural exchange and business networking between the Indian and Vietnamese communities.

During the four-hour celebration, guests will enjoy traditional Indian cuisine, unlimited beverages served until 10pm, and various lucky draw prizes.

INCHAM to host Diwali Gala 2025 in Ho Chi Minh City

The evening promises an exciting line-up of Bollywood performances and vibrant dance acts. This year’s event will feature performances by Rishabh Chaturvedi, a finalist from Indian Idol Season 11, and Rupali Jagga, winner of nationwide Indian television singing competition Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2016, who will perform live with her band.

Event details

Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Time: From 6:30pm

Venue: Sheraton Saigon Hotel & Towers, 88 Dong Khoi street, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

Tickets are available for both INCHAM members and non-members, with special rates offered to members and families. For ticket reservations and additional information, please contact:

incham@gmail.com

Hotline: 0911 418 132 / 0911 031 070

Special Diwali night held in Hanoi Special Diwali night held in Hanoi

On November 12, Diwali Night 2022 was held in Hanoi by the Indian Business Chamber in Vietnam (INCHAM).
INCHAM organises annual business meet and Tet reception INCHAM organises annual business meet and Tet reception

On February 2, 2024, the Indian Business Chamber in Hanoi (INCHAM Hanoi) and the Embassy of India jointly organised the annual business meet cum Lunar New Year reception.
Vietnam and India deepen economic ties as InCham marks 25 years Vietnam and India deepen economic ties as InCham marks 25 years

The India Business Chamber in Hanoi (InCham) marked its 25th anniversary with a Silver Jubilee and Business Outreach event on February 14 in Hanoi, bringing together diplomats, government officials, and business leaders to celebrate a quarter-century of strengthened economic cooperation between India and Vietnam.

By Huyen Thuy

