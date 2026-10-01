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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

IMG completes strategic acquisition of World Nomads travel insurance provider

October 01, 2026 | 20:30
(0) user say
International Medical Group finalised its acquisition of travel insurer World Nomads to expand global distribution networks and underwriting capabilities across key international leisure markets.

SYDNEY, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG (International Medical Group) is excited to announce the successful completion of its acquisition of World Nomads.

First announced in February 2026, the acquisition strengthens IMG's global travel insurance distribution capabilities and expands its presence in key international markets. World Nomads serves travelers from more than 100 countries and has built a strong reputation for specialized travel insurance products and safety advice for adventure travelers.

"The completion of this acquisition marks an important milestone for IMG," said Will Nihan, Chief Executive Officer of IMG. "World Nomads is a highly respected brand with a loyal customer base around the world. Together, we are expanding our ability to reach travelers globally while continuing to deliver exceptional coverage, service, and support."

The addition of World Nomads enhances IMG's international travel insurance distribution, which will now include the United States, United Kingdom, countries of the European Union, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, and Canada. Together, IMG and World Nomads will continue providing travel protection and assistance solutions to millions of travelers around the globe.

"World Nomads has spent more than two decades helping travelers pursue adventure with confidence," said Nihan. "We are excited to support the continued growth of the brand while preserving the qualities that have made it successful. Customers and partners will continue to enjoy the products, service, and reliability they know today as we invest in new opportunities to enhance the traveler experience."

To learn more about IMG's award-winning travel insurance and health safety solutions, please visit www.imglobal.com.

By PR Newswire

International Medical Group (IMG)

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