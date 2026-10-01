Toss Securities connects to Bruce Markets equities feed following outages

CHICAGO and SEOUL, South Korea, Oct, 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruce Markets, which operates the overnight U.S. equities trading venue Bruce ATS, today announced that Toss Securities, a licensed Korean brokerage and the investing service within Toss, Korea's No.1 financial superapp, has connected to Bruce ATS' market data feed for overnight U.S. equities, reducing the risk of blind trading for customers.

The integration follows Meritz Securities becoming Bruce Markets' first market-data client in South Korea, as demand grows for increased market structure resilience following recent market data outages.

"Korean investors are a critical force in the U.S. overnight market. They shouldn't face needless data blackouts from a single ATS outage, especially when other venues have available liquidity," said Jason Wallach, CEO of Bruce Markets. "By integrating Bruce Markets' data for U.S. equities, Toss Securities is providing better resilience for its customers, who will no longer need to resort to blind trading if one venue goes down."

This comes amid the continued expansion of overnight U.S. equity trading activity. Across the three leading overnight ATSs, Q2 2026 activity reached 11.14 billion shares and $391.2 billion in notional value, increases of 34% and 59% from Q1, respectively, according to the Bruce Q2 Overnight Market Review. Bruce ATS outpaced that broader growth in Q2, with executed volume increasing 144% to 1.16 billion shares and executed notional rising 105% to $49.03 billion.

Meeting Korean investors' growing demand for U.S. equities calls for a competitive, multi-venue ecosystem that strengthens market resilience and gives brokers, traders and liquidity providers multiple pathways to see and reach liquidity across changing market conditions.

To learn more, visit www.brucemarkets.com.