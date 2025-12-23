Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MindHYVE and KPSIAJ sign MOU for AI in Karachi education healthcare

December 23, 2025 | 10:53
(0) user say
The partnership will foster artificial intelligence powered solutions for the education and healthcare sectors in the city.

KARACHI, Pakistan, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MindHYVE.ai, Inc., and Khoja (Pirhai) Shia Isna Asheri Jamaat (KPSIAJ) announced the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishing a strategic collaboration to introduce responsible, community-centered AI innovation across KPSIAJ's education and healthcare ecosystem.

Under this agreement, MindHYVE.ai™ will support KPSIAJ in deploying its proprietary agentic AI platforms, ArthurAI™ for adaptive learning and ChironAI™ for clinical decision-support readiness evaluations, across the Fatimiyah Education Network (FEN), Fatimiyah Higher Education System (FHES), and Fatimiyah Hospital, with a shared mission to strengthen institutional capacity, enhance human development, and improve community wellbeing.

A Phased Approach to Inclusive AI Adoption

The collaboration includes the Dawn Directive, a globally recognized 90-day AI Literacy & Fluency Program developed with the California Institute of Artificial Intelligence (CIAI). Faculty, clinicians, and designated stakeholders will participate in foundational training covering AI literacy, fluency, applications, ethics, and future-skills.

A pilot of ArthurAI™ will also be explored with selected student and faculty cohorts—demonstrating personalized learning pathways, adaptive assessments, teacher dashboards, and AI tutor capabilities.

In parallel, ChironAI™ will undergo a non-clinical readiness evaluation, including workflow reviews, simulation on de-identified cases, localization for Pakistan's clinical context, and definition of readiness criteria such as safety, performance, and governance.

This partnership anchors KPSIAJ as one of Pakistan's earliest adopters of responsible, community-driven AI transformation.

Leadership Statements

Bill Faruki, Founder & CEO, MindHYVE.ai, Inc., said:
"Our partnership with KPSIAJ reflects MindHYVE's belief that AI must first and foremost serve humanity. By bringing reasoning-first, ethical AI to the heart of education and healthcare, we are empowering communities with tools for transformation—built on transparency, dignity, and human alignment."

Abul Hassan Gokal, President, KPSIAJ, said:
"KPSIAJ has always invested in education, welfare, and healthcare as pillars of community progress. Through this collaboration with MindHYVE.ai™, we are preparing our institutions and our youth for the future—one where technology and ethics work hand-in-hand for societal benefit."

Website: www.mindhyve.ai

By PR Newswire

MindHYVE.ai, Inc.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
MindHYVE KPSIAJ artificial intelligence Healthcare solutions

Related Contents

AI and AR pioneer new human computer interaction chapter

AI and AR pioneer new human computer interaction chapter

Cyberport VC Forum 2025 ignites startup cash rush

Cyberport VC Forum 2025 ignites startup cash rush

Long Chau Pharmacy and Vaccination Centre honoured at Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards

Long Chau Pharmacy and Vaccination Centre honoured at Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards

Bosch BGSW Vietnam celebrates 15th anniversary

Bosch BGSW Vietnam celebrates 15th anniversary

AI RAN Market 2025: Vendors Target Six Billion USD Value

AI RAN Market 2025: Vendors Target Six Billion USD Value

NVIDIA explores path to sovereign AI for Vietnam

NVIDIA explores path to sovereign AI for Vietnam

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Generation Essentials SPAC closes 150 million dollar IPO

Generation Essentials SPAC closes 150 million dollar IPO

HCLSoftware to acquire Jaspersoft from Cloud Software Group

HCLSoftware to acquire Jaspersoft from Cloud Software Group

Realty One Group expands global footprint with new locations

Realty One Group expands global footprint with new locations

Temu signs Australian safety pledge for consumer protection

Temu signs Australian safety pledge for consumer protection

VIA Labs expands portfolio with industrial grade USB hub controllers

VIA Labs expands portfolio with industrial grade USB hub controllers

GOTF 2025 reaches climax with finals and semi finals

GOTF 2025 reaches climax with finals and semi finals

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Amata to develop $185 million Amata City Phu Tho

Amata to develop $185 million Amata City Phu Tho

A tipping point for digital and hybrid wealth management in Vietnam

A tipping point for digital and hybrid wealth management in Vietnam

Generation Essentials SPAC closes 150 million dollar IPO

Generation Essentials SPAC closes 150 million dollar IPO

HCLSoftware to acquire Jaspersoft from Cloud Software Group

HCLSoftware to acquire Jaspersoft from Cloud Software Group

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020