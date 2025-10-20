Long Chau Pharmacy and Vaccination Centre honoured at Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards

This prestigious recognition affirms Long Chau’s reputation and sustainable development capacity in the region, as well as the dedication of its team in delivering exceptional customer experiences.

It also marks a significant milestone in the brand’s ongoing journey to care for community health "For a Healthier Vietnam".

The APEA is one of the region’s most prestigious business awards, organised annually by Enterprise Asia for the past 18 years.

The award attracts participation from hundreds of enterprises across 16 countries. Under the theme "Showcasing Future-Ready Enterprises’", APEA 2025 aims to recognise and celebrate pioneering businesses and entrepreneurs who redefine the boundaries of enterprise excellence.

At this year’s event, Long Chau Pharmacy and Vaccination Centre proudly received the Corporate Excellence Award, a category that honours organisations demonstrating exceptional operational excellence, outstanding business performance, sustainable growth, and meaningful contributions to the community.

Long Chau Pharmacy and Vaccination Centre was honoured with the Corporate Excellence Award at APEA 2025

This award is a recognition of Long Chau’s steadfast journey towards sustainable development, a journey that harmonises business performance with community service and the aspiration to bring advanced, internationally standardised healthcare solutions closer to the people of Vietnam.

It is a proud milestone and reaffirmation of the company’s unwavering commitment to deliver modern, safe, and compassionate healthcare services that contribute to building a healthier and more sustainable Vietnam.

With a network of over 2,400 pharmacies, 200 vaccination centres, and a team of 20,000 doctors, pharmacists, and healthcare professionals, Long Chau is gradually shaping a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem centred around customers and patients, seamlessly connecting prevention, treatment, and long-term care.

Through this approach, Long Chau aims not only to expand access to modern healthcare for all but also to bridge the gap in healthcare between urban and rural areas, and between today and the future.

Nguyen Bach Điep, chairwoman of FPT Retail and general director of Long Chau Pharmacy and Vaccination Centre, shared, “This award is not only an honour but also a great motivation for the Long Chau team to continue reaching new milestones towards our shared goal "For a Healthier Vietnam" .At Long Chau, we firmly believe that if something can truly create value for the community, it is worth doing, and worth doing well.

Long Chau continuously innovates to provide higher-quality and more accessible healthcare services for everyone. We aspire to become a bridge between modern technology and the community, helping to narrow healthcare disparities, especially in underserved areas. Our ultimate goal is for every Vietnamese person to have access to safe, transparent, and compassionate healthcare services, no matter where they are, she added.

A representative of Long Chau speaks at the event

At the event, Ngo Quoc Bao, senior director of customer experience, communications and marketing, represented Long Chau Pharmacy and Vaccination Centre to receive the award and deliver a speech.

“Long Chau is proud to accompany tens of millions of customers on their healthcare journeys through a network of more than 20,000 medical professionals across 2,400 pharmacies and 200 vaccination centres nationwide," he said.

Guided by our core values of transparency, superior product and service quality, and a customer-centric technology foundation, Long Chau continuously strives to ensure that everyone has access to modern, safe, effective, and timely healthcare products and services, Bao stated.

Long Chau was also recently honoured at the Better Choice Awards 2025 with the Breakthrough Solution in Digital Healthcare & Healthcare award. The recognition highlights the pioneering efforts of Long Chau’s Digital Health Record in applying digital technology to enhance the comprehensive healthcare experience for the public, while honouring innovative initiatives that deliver practical value to consumers.

In response to Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW of the Politburo and Resolution No. 282/NQ-CP of the government on breakthroughs in public healthcare, Long Chau has joined hands with medical authorities, hospitals, experts, and leading strategic partners to implement a series of programmes providing free health screening, medical examinations, healthcare services, and medicine distribution for disadvantaged people across the country.

At the same time, Long Chau pioneers the application of digital technology with a people-centred approach, aiming to enhance disease prevention and overall health improvement, while contributing to the development of a healthier community.

Founded in 2007, APEA is a prestigious regional accolade recognising enterprises and entrepreneurs who not only achieve outstanding business success but also lead in creating sustainable value for the community.

The award is organised by Enterprise Asia, a non-governmental organisation with a network of over 2,000 member companies across 16 markets, collectively generating more than $50 billion in revenue.

Modern pharmacy retail chains ramp up expansion Modern pharmacy retailers are aggressively expanding their chains and embracing digital transformation solutions to conquer the promising market.

Pfizer Vietnam, Long Chau to train pharmacy and vaccination professionals Pfizer Vietnam and Long Chau Pharmacy & Vaccination Centres signed an MoU on September 10, marking the start of a two-year collaboration to enhance the capabilities of thousands of healthcare professionals.