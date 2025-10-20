Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Long Chau Pharmacy and Vaccination Centre honoured at Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards

October 20, 2025 | 13:00
(0) user say
Long Chau Pharmacy and Vaccination Centre scooped the Corporate Excellence Award at the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards at a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City.

This prestigious recognition affirms Long Chau’s reputation and sustainable development capacity in the region, as well as the dedication of its team in delivering exceptional customer experiences.

It also marks a significant milestone in the brand’s ongoing journey to care for community health "For a Healthier Vietnam".

The APEA is one of the region’s most prestigious business awards, organised annually by Enterprise Asia for the past 18 years.

The award attracts participation from hundreds of enterprises across 16 countries. Under the theme "Showcasing Future-Ready Enterprises’", APEA 2025 aims to recognise and celebrate pioneering businesses and entrepreneurs who redefine the boundaries of enterprise excellence.

At this year’s event, Long Chau Pharmacy and Vaccination Centre proudly received the Corporate Excellence Award, a category that honours organisations demonstrating exceptional operational excellence, outstanding business performance, sustainable growth, and meaningful contributions to the community.

Long Chau Pharmacy and Vaccination Centre honoured at Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards
Long Chau Pharmacy and Vaccination Centre was honoured with the Corporate Excellence Award at APEA 2025

This award is a recognition of Long Chau’s steadfast journey towards sustainable development, a journey that harmonises business performance with community service and the aspiration to bring advanced, internationally standardised healthcare solutions closer to the people of Vietnam.

It is a proud milestone and reaffirmation of the company’s unwavering commitment to deliver modern, safe, and compassionate healthcare services that contribute to building a healthier and more sustainable Vietnam.

With a network of over 2,400 pharmacies, 200 vaccination centres, and a team of 20,000 doctors, pharmacists, and healthcare professionals, Long Chau is gradually shaping a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem centred around customers and patients, seamlessly connecting prevention, treatment, and long-term care.

Through this approach, Long Chau aims not only to expand access to modern healthcare for all but also to bridge the gap in healthcare between urban and rural areas, and between today and the future.

Nguyen Bach Điep, chairwoman of FPT Retail and general director of Long Chau Pharmacy and Vaccination Centre, shared, “This award is not only an honour but also a great motivation for the Long Chau team to continue reaching new milestones towards our shared goal "For a Healthier Vietnam" .At Long Chau, we firmly believe that if something can truly create value for the community, it is worth doing, and worth doing well.

Long Chau continuously innovates to provide higher-quality and more accessible healthcare services for everyone. We aspire to become a bridge between modern technology and the community, helping to narrow healthcare disparities, especially in underserved areas. Our ultimate goal is for every Vietnamese person to have access to safe, transparent, and compassionate healthcare services, no matter where they are, she added.

Long Chau Pharmacy and Vaccination Centre honoured at Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards
A representative of Long Chau speaks at the event

At the event, Ngo Quoc Bao, senior director of customer experience, communications and marketing, represented Long Chau Pharmacy and Vaccination Centre to receive the award and deliver a speech.

“Long Chau is proud to accompany tens of millions of customers on their healthcare journeys through a network of more than 20,000 medical professionals across 2,400 pharmacies and 200 vaccination centres nationwide," he said.

Guided by our core values of transparency, superior product and service quality, and a customer-centric technology foundation, Long Chau continuously strives to ensure that everyone has access to modern, safe, effective, and timely healthcare products and services, Bao stated.

Long Chau was also recently honoured at the Better Choice Awards 2025 with the Breakthrough Solution in Digital Healthcare & Healthcare award. The recognition highlights the pioneering efforts of Long Chau’s Digital Health Record in applying digital technology to enhance the comprehensive healthcare experience for the public, while honouring innovative initiatives that deliver practical value to consumers.

In response to Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW of the Politburo and Resolution No. 282/NQ-CP of the government on breakthroughs in public healthcare, Long Chau has joined hands with medical authorities, hospitals, experts, and leading strategic partners to implement a series of programmes providing free health screening, medical examinations, healthcare services, and medicine distribution for disadvantaged people across the country.

At the same time, Long Chau pioneers the application of digital technology with a people-centred approach, aiming to enhance disease prevention and overall health improvement, while contributing to the development of a healthier community.

Founded in 2007, APEA is a prestigious regional accolade recognising enterprises and entrepreneurs who not only achieve outstanding business success but also lead in creating sustainable value for the community.

The award is organised by Enterprise Asia, a non-governmental organisation with a network of over 2,000 member companies across 16 markets, collectively generating more than $50 billion in revenue.

Modern pharmacy retail chains ramp up expansion Modern pharmacy retail chains ramp up expansion

Modern pharmacy retailers are aggressively expanding their chains and embracing digital transformation solutions to conquer the promising market.
Pfizer Vietnam, Long Chau to train pharmacy and vaccination professionals Pfizer Vietnam, Long Chau to train pharmacy and vaccination professionals

Pfizer Vietnam and Long Chau Pharmacy & Vaccination Centres signed an MoU on September 10, marking the start of a two-year collaboration to enhance the capabilities of thousands of healthcare professionals.
FPT Retail enters Vietnam's vaccine sector FPT Retail enters Vietnam's vaccine sector

FPT Retail has expanded its healthcare portfolio with five new vaccination centres, positioning itself alongside established providers like Vietnam Vaccine JSC (VNVC) and 315 Children in a market that is witnessing increasing demand.

By Huyen Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards Long Chau Pharmacy Outstanding Enterprise sustainable development Healthcare solutions Futureready enterprises

Related Contents

Tech giants aim high with focused strategies for 2025

Tech giants aim high with focused strategies for 2025

FPT Long Chau and IHH Healthcare Singapore enter partnership

FPT Long Chau and IHH Healthcare Singapore enter partnership

Vietnam's pharmaceutical market: burgeoning $7 billion industry

Vietnam's pharmaceutical market: burgeoning $7 billion industry

Retailers enter the AI game to improve customer services

Retailers enter the AI game to improve customer services

FPT Long Chau and AstraZeneca join hands to strengthen Vietnamese healthcare

FPT Long Chau and AstraZeneca join hands to strengthen Vietnamese healthcare

FPT Retail posted higher revenue for pharmacy and laptop retail businesses

FPT Retail posted higher revenue for pharmacy and laptop retail businesses

VTG 2025 finances Vietnam’s leap towards garment sustainability

VTG 2025 finances Vietnam’s leap towards garment sustainability

GREENFEED secures triple wins at Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025

GREENFEED secures triple wins at Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025

Young student to represent Vietnam at COP30

Young student to represent Vietnam at COP30

Vietnam and Denmark strengthen dialogue on sustainable fashion

Vietnam and Denmark strengthen dialogue on sustainable fashion

Vietjet inspires and empowers women to soar in aviation

Vietjet inspires and empowers women to soar in aviation

Idemitsu Kosan begins commercial operation of black pellet plant

Idemitsu Kosan begins commercial operation of black pellet plant

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

Vietnamese exporters urged to prepare for EU supply chain standards

Vietnamese exporters urged to prepare for EU supply chain standards

Minister of Finance strengthens financial partnerships at APEC meeting

Minister of Finance strengthens financial partnerships at APEC meeting

Vietjet lifts aviation training to new heights with Airways Aviation

Vietjet lifts aviation training to new heights with Airways Aviation

Favourable factors support Vietnam’s high growth ambitions

Favourable factors support Vietnam’s high growth ambitions

Parental trust: the driving force behind Finest Future’s recognition at APEA 2025

Parental trust: the driving force behind Finest Future’s recognition at APEA 2025

GREENFEED secures triple wins at Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025

GREENFEED secures triple wins at Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

APEC finance ministers convene to tackle regional challenges

APEC finance ministers convene to tackle regional challenges

OMODA Parent CSR Ride 2025: From Corporate Philanthropy to Global Sustainability Consensus?

OMODA Parent CSR Ride 2025: From Corporate Philanthropy to Global Sustainability Consensus?

Iridium Scores US DOT PNT Contract: Satellite Backup for GPS Takes Shape

Iridium Scores US DOT PNT Contract: Satellite Backup for GPS Takes Shape

Shaw Prize 2025 Ceremony Continues 22-Year Legacy: Science and Innovation Honoured in Hong Kong

Shaw Prize 2025 Ceremony Continues 22-Year Legacy: Science and Innovation Honoured in Hong Kong

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020