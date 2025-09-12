Vietnamese industry moves towards greener and high-tech future

These priorities took centre stage at an international held exhibition from September 11-13 at the National Exhibition Construction Centre in Hanoi. Bringing together nearly 300 exhibitors from over 10 countries across 10,000 square metres, the event showcased solutions in HVAC, cleanroom technologies, semiconductors, data centres, automation, and high-tech manufacturing.

Dr. Nguyen Xuan Tien, vice chairman and secretary general of the Vietnam Society of Refrigeration and Air-conditioning Engineers (VISRAE), emphasised the indispensable role of the refrigeration and HVAC industry.

"From $10 billion in seafood exports to vaccine preservation and precision electronics, cooling technologies are the backbone of multiple sectors. They also account for 20-30 per cent of national electricity consumption, making innovation in energy efficiency vital to achieve Vietnam's net-zero 2050 goal," he noted.

The exhibition featured specialised pavilions including a Data Centre Zone, a Semiconductor Zone, and a Cleanroom Showcase, offering visitors direct access to cutting-edge solutions. The HVAC & Cleanroom Zone alone occupied 50 per cent of the exhibition space, underscoring the demand for sustainable cooling, indoor air quality management, and energy-optimised systems.

According to Hoang Quang Phong, vice chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, such platforms provide critical momentum for the country's industrial upgrade.

“This event enables enterprises to connect with global partners, access frontier technologies, and strengthen their competitiveness as Vietnam pursues greener, more self-reliant, and technology-intensive development,” he said.

Alongside product showcases, more than 10 seminars explored themes such as semiconductor supply chains, data infrastructure, sustainable manufacturing, and competitiveness enhancement. Delegations from South Korea, China, Taiwan (China), Singapore, Thailand, and Europe contributed to creating a dynamic space for dialogue and collaboration.

Nguyen Huu Cuong, vice chairman of INTECH Group and a representative of the organising committee, stressed that Vietnam is at a pivotal moment on its industrial journey.

"The exhibition reflects our ambition to position Vietnam as a regional hub for high-tech production. It not only provides comprehensive solutions for factories and manufacturing facilities but also builds bridges for enterprises to integrate more deeply into global value chains," he said.