Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnamese industry moves towards greener and high-tech future

September 12, 2025 | 10:56
(0) user say
Vietnam's industrial sector is accelerating its shift towards sustainability and advanced technologies, with green manufacturing, semiconductors, and data infrastructure emerging as new growth pillars.
Vietnamese industry moves towards greener and high-tech future

These priorities took centre stage at an international held exhibition from September 11-13 at the National Exhibition Construction Centre in Hanoi. Bringing together nearly 300 exhibitors from over 10 countries across 10,000 square metres, the event showcased solutions in HVAC, cleanroom technologies, semiconductors, data centres, automation, and high-tech manufacturing.

Dr. Nguyen Xuan Tien, vice chairman and secretary general of the Vietnam Society of Refrigeration and Air-conditioning Engineers (VISRAE), emphasised the indispensable role of the refrigeration and HVAC industry.

"From $10 billion in seafood exports to vaccine preservation and precision electronics, cooling technologies are the backbone of multiple sectors. They also account for 20-30 per cent of national electricity consumption, making innovation in energy efficiency vital to achieve Vietnam's net-zero 2050 goal," he noted.

The exhibition featured specialised pavilions including a Data Centre Zone, a Semiconductor Zone, and a Cleanroom Showcase, offering visitors direct access to cutting-edge solutions. The HVAC & Cleanroom Zone alone occupied 50 per cent of the exhibition space, underscoring the demand for sustainable cooling, indoor air quality management, and energy-optimised systems.

Vietnamese industry moves towards greener and high-tech future

According to Hoang Quang Phong, vice chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, such platforms provide critical momentum for the country's industrial upgrade.

“This event enables enterprises to connect with global partners, access frontier technologies, and strengthen their competitiveness as Vietnam pursues greener, more self-reliant, and technology-intensive development,” he said.

Alongside product showcases, more than 10 seminars explored themes such as semiconductor supply chains, data infrastructure, sustainable manufacturing, and competitiveness enhancement. Delegations from South Korea, China, Taiwan (China), Singapore, Thailand, and Europe contributed to creating a dynamic space for dialogue and collaboration.

Nguyen Huu Cuong, vice chairman of INTECH Group and a representative of the organising committee, stressed that Vietnam is at a pivotal moment on its industrial journey.

"The exhibition reflects our ambition to position Vietnam as a regional hub for high-tech production. It not only provides comprehensive solutions for factories and manufacturing facilities but also builds bridges for enterprises to integrate more deeply into global value chains," he said.

With international participation, sector-specific showcases, and forward-looking discussions, the exhibition reinforced Vietnam's determination to shape an industrial future that is greener, smarter, and globally connected.

Viet Industry 2025 to open in September Cleanfact & RHVAC Vietnam 2024 IT key to Vietnam's Industry 4.0 future Industry sector records growth of 3.36 percent in 2020 (Infographics)

By Thai An

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
industry Vietnam’s industry Viet Industry - Cleanfact & RHVAC Vietnam

Related Contents

Innovation on display at HanoiPrintPack 2025

Innovation on display at HanoiPrintPack 2025

Trade and climate change links require strengthening

Trade and climate change links require strengthening

Supply chain optimisation key to mitigating high oil prices

Supply chain optimisation key to mitigating high oil prices

Vietnam IT software and services industry offers high growth potential

Vietnam IT software and services industry offers high growth potential

Vietnam National Assembly adopts amended Law on Pharmacy

Vietnam National Assembly adopts amended Law on Pharmacy

Vietfood & Beverages - Propack Vietnam 2024 to open in Hanoi in early November

Vietfood & Beverages - Propack Vietnam 2024 to open in Hanoi in early November

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnamese industry moves towards greener and high-tech future

Vietnamese industry moves towards greener and high-tech future

Challenges in converting tech into measurable value

Challenges in converting tech into measurable value

VIB launches market-leading high cashback international debit card suite

VIB launches market-leading high cashback international debit card suite

AI tools of tomorrow being written today

AI tools of tomorrow being written today

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020