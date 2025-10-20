Two Vietnamese villages named among world’s best rural destinations

Lo Lo Chai village in Tuyen Quang province and Quynh Son village in Lang Son province were honoured by UN Tourism at an award ceremony held on October 17 in Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, China. The recognition places Vietnam alongside 65 countries with outstanding rural destinations, selected from more than 270 nominations worldwide.

With the latest recognition, Vietnam now has five villages honoured by UN Tourism, including Tan Hoa (Quang Binh), Thai Hai (Thai Nguyen), Tra Que (Danang), Lo Lo Chai (Tuyen Quang), and Quynh Son (Lang Son).

According to UN Tourism, the initiative celebrates rural destinations where tourism preserves landscapes, cultural diversity, local knowledge, and traditional values while contributing to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Nestled amid the majestic northern highlands, Lo Lo Chai is known for its traditional earthen houses with yin-yang tiled roofs, vibrant brocade costumes, and unique ethnic festivals. The Lo Lo people have successfully developed community-based tourism models that offer visitors authentic cultural experiences and promote sustainable livelihoods.

Meanwhile, Quynh Son village, located within the National Historic Site of Bac Son Uprising and Lang Son Global Geopark, is admired for its pristine scenery and the rich Tay ethnic culture reflected in daily life. Visitors can stay in traditional stilt houses, join farming and weaving activities, and enjoy distinctive local cuisine.

The recognition follows Vietnam’s continued achievements in heritage preservation and regional tourism development. On October 13, the UNESCO Global Geopark of Dong Van Karst Plateau was named 'Asia’s Leading Cultural Destination 2025' at the World Travel Awards, further affirming northern Vietnam’s appeal as a destination of both cultural depth and natural beauty.