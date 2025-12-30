Agoda highlights unique Asian ski destinations for 2026 season

SINGAPORE, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2026 winter ski season approaches, digital travel platform Agoda highlights some of Asia's most unique ski destinations to enjoy the snow and the slopes. According to Agoda's 2026 Travel Outlook Report, a survey of Asian travelers revealed that outdoor adventure and activities ranked as the fourth most popular reason to travel in 2026. With a growing interest in immersive travel experiences, skiing has become a popular activity for both first-timers and seasoned skiers across the region.

With travelers today eager to create lasting memories through immersive experiences, skiing offers a perfect blend of adventure and cultural exploration. For novices and experts alike, Asia's ski resorts provide diverse opportunities to enjoy the snow and the surrounding attractions.

Here is Agoda's curated list of unique ski destinations in Asia to hit the slopes:

Yabuli Ski Resort, Harbin, China

Yabuli Ski Resort, located in Harbin, China, is renowned for its extensive ski trails and modern facilities. As the largest ski resort in China, Yabuli offers a variety of slopes suitable for all skill levels. Beyond skiing, visitors can explore the enchanting Harbin Ice Festival, where intricate ice sculptures and vibrant lights create a magical winter wonderland. The resort's proximity to Harbin also allows travelers to experience the city's rich cultural heritage and delicious local cuisine. Hakuba Valley, Hakuba, Japan

Nestled in the Japanese Alps, Hakuba Valley is a premier ski destination known for its powdery snow and breathtaking mountain views. With over ten ski resorts in the area, Hakuba offers a diverse range of slopes and terrain parks for skiers and snowboarders. Travelers can also enjoy traditional Japanese hot springs, or onsens, after a day on the slopes. The charming village atmosphere, combined with authentic Japanese hospitality, makes Hakuba Valley a must-visit for winter sports enthusiasts. High 1 Ski Resort, Jeongseon, South Korea

High 1 Ski Resort in Jeongseon, South Korea, is celebrated for its state-of-the-art facilities and stunning natural scenery. The resort features a variety of slopes, including the longest ski run in South Korea, catering to both beginners and advanced skiers. In addition to skiing, visitors can explore the nearby Jeongseon Arirang Market, known for its vibrant local culture and traditional Korean delicacies. High 1's proximity to Seoul also makes it easily accessible to those visiting the capital. Gulmarg Ski Resort, Gulmarg, India

Gulmarg Ski Resort, located in the picturesque region of Kashmir, India, offers a unique skiing experience with its pristine snow and panoramic views of the Himalayas. Known for its challenging slopes and off-piste opportunities, Gulmarg attracts adventurous skiers from around the world. Beyond skiing, travelers can immerse themselves in the rich cultural tapestry of Kashmir, exploring its historic sites and enjoying the warmth of local hospitality.

Jay Lee, Regional Director, North Asia at Agoda, shared, "Experiences and activities are among the top motivations for travel, and Asia offers a diverse array of choices for first-time and expert skiers alike. Whether you're looking for adventure or relaxation, these destinations provide unforgettable experiences in unique cultural settings. Agoda is committed to making these destinations accessible and unforgettable for every traveler with great deals on flights, accommodations, and activities this winter season."

