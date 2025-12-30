Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Agoda highlights unique Asian ski destinations for 2026 season

December 30, 2025 | 14:44
(0) user say
The travel platform is promoting lesser-known ski resorts across Asia for the upcoming winter sports season.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2026 winter ski season approaches, digital travel platform Agoda highlights some of Asia's most unique ski destinations to enjoy the snow and the slopes. According to Agoda's 2026 Travel Outlook Report, a survey of Asian travelers revealed that outdoor adventure and activities ranked as the fourth most popular reason to travel in 2026. With a growing interest in immersive travel experiences, skiing has become a popular activity for both first-timers and seasoned skiers across the region.

With travelers today eager to create lasting memories through immersive experiences, skiing offers a perfect blend of adventure and cultural exploration. For novices and experts alike, Asia's ski resorts provide diverse opportunities to enjoy the snow and the surrounding attractions.

Here is Agoda's curated list of unique ski destinations in Asia to hit the slopes:

  1. Yabuli Ski Resort, Harbin, China
    Yabuli Ski Resort, located in Harbin, China, is renowned for its extensive ski trails and modern facilities. As the largest ski resort in China, Yabuli offers a variety of slopes suitable for all skill levels. Beyond skiing, visitors can explore the enchanting Harbin Ice Festival, where intricate ice sculptures and vibrant lights create a magical winter wonderland. The resort's proximity to Harbin also allows travelers to experience the city's rich cultural heritage and delicious local cuisine.
  2. Hakuba Valley, Hakuba, Japan
    Nestled in the Japanese Alps, Hakuba Valley is a premier ski destination known for its powdery snow and breathtaking mountain views. With over ten ski resorts in the area, Hakuba offers a diverse range of slopes and terrain parks for skiers and snowboarders. Travelers can also enjoy traditional Japanese hot springs, or onsens, after a day on the slopes. The charming village atmosphere, combined with authentic Japanese hospitality, makes Hakuba Valley a must-visit for winter sports enthusiasts.
  3. High 1 Ski Resort, Jeongseon, South Korea
    High 1 Ski Resort in Jeongseon, South Korea, is celebrated for its state-of-the-art facilities and stunning natural scenery. The resort features a variety of slopes, including the longest ski run in South Korea, catering to both beginners and advanced skiers. In addition to skiing, visitors can explore the nearby Jeongseon Arirang Market, known for its vibrant local culture and traditional Korean delicacies. High 1's proximity to Seoul also makes it easily accessible to those visiting the capital.
  4. Gulmarg Ski Resort, Gulmarg, India
    Gulmarg Ski Resort, located in the picturesque region of Kashmir, India, offers a unique skiing experience with its pristine snow and panoramic views of the Himalayas. Known for its challenging slopes and off-piste opportunities, Gulmarg attracts adventurous skiers from around the world. Beyond skiing, travelers can immerse themselves in the rich cultural tapestry of Kashmir, exploring its historic sites and enjoying the warmth of local hospitality.

Jay Lee, Regional Director, North Asia at Agoda, shared, "Experiences and activities are among the top motivations for travel, and Asia offers a diverse array of choices for first-time and expert skiers alike. Whether you're looking for adventure or relaxation, these destinations provide unforgettable experiences in unique cultural settings. Agoda is committed to making these destinations accessible and unforgettable for every traveler with great deals on flights, accommodations, and activities this winter season."

For those planning their winter ski getaways, Agoda offers over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in the same booking. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app and start planning your next adventure today.

By PR Newswire

Agoda

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Agoda Ski resorts Asia Unique ski destinations

Related Contents

Agoda's guide to Asia's must-visit bridges for adventure

Agoda's guide to Asia's must-visit bridges for adventure

Malaysia sporting events draw international attention, Agoda data shows

Malaysia sporting events draw international attention, Agoda data shows

Agoda 2025: Journey Through Asia’s Architectural Marvels

Agoda 2025: Journey Through Asia’s Architectural Marvels

Agoda Travel Creator Program 2025: Drive Bookings with New Partnerships

Agoda Travel Creator Program 2025: Drive Bookings with New Partnerships

Agoda Chuseok 2025: Seoul to Osaka Tops Korean Holiday List

Agoda Chuseok 2025: Seoul to Osaka Tops Korean Holiday List

Agoda Reveals Top Visa-Free Destinations

Agoda Reveals Top Visa-Free Destinations

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

JinkoSolar announces 2025 annual general meeting results

JinkoSolar announces 2025 annual general meeting results

HashMicro outlines 2026 enterprise inventory management trends

HashMicro outlines 2026 enterprise inventory management trends

Press reviews FAW Trucks Global Partners Conference

Press reviews FAW Trucks Global Partners Conference

Singapore SME 500 Awards 2025 celebrate top performing SMEs

Singapore SME 500 Awards 2025 celebrate top performing SMEs

XJTLU university launches immersive dome cinema

XJTLU university launches immersive dome cinema

ARC Group hosts premier capital markets forum in Tokyo

ARC Group hosts premier capital markets forum in Tokyo

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Takeda Vietnam awarded for ongoing support of Vietnam’s sustainability efforts

Takeda Vietnam awarded for ongoing support of Vietnam’s sustainability efforts

Corporate Excellence Award affirms VIB’s leadership in sustainable retail banking

Corporate Excellence Award affirms VIB’s leadership in sustainable retail banking

HEYTEA POP MART partner for first global simultaneous launch

HEYTEA POP MART partner for first global simultaneous launch

Lane Crawford AiDLab partner on AI personal stylist for fashion retail

Lane Crawford AiDLab partner on AI personal stylist for fashion retail

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020