Vietnam suspends tours to Iran and Israel amid conflict

March 04, 2026 | 09:21
(0) user say
The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism has called on international travel service providers to take prompt measures to safeguard tourists in light of the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.
Vietnam suspends tours to Iran and Israel amid conflict
Photo: VNAT

In a notice issued to international tour operators on March 3, VNAT underscored that instability and armed conflicts were unfolding in several parts of the world, particularly the confrontation between Iran and Israel and in neighbouring areas of the Middle East. The situation has significantly disrupted travel and affected the movement of residents and international visitors.

In response, and in line with advisories from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, VNAT has requested international travel businesses to proactively and regularly monitor developments in affected destinations and to strictly comply with official guidance issued by the ministry.

Travel firms are required to suspend and refrain from organising tours to areas deemed high-risk conflict zones under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ recommendations.

For tour groups currently present in affected areas, operators must maintain close contact with local partners and Vietnamese diplomatic missions in host countries to ensure the safety of travellers and implement necessary consular protection measures where required.

Businesses are also instructed to promptly report to VNAT’s Travel Department in urgent cases to coordinate incident response efforts.

Onlytour, a travel company operating in the Middle East market, confirmed that two Vietnamese tour groups comprising 43 travellers, departing from February 24 to March 1, 2026, are currently in Dubai and have been unable to return to Vietnam due to airspace closures on February 28.

All members of the groups remain safe and in stable condition, and are temporarily staying at a hotel in Dubai.

As of March 3, the company has postponed or cancelled 18 Dubai-bound tour groups scheduled to depart in March and April. Of these, six organised groups have received refund confirmations from Emirates Airlines and Etihad Airways. The company said it would continue working with airlines to update arrangements for subsequent flights.

Iran says 149 new coronavirus deaths, toll reaches 1,284 Iran quake kills two, sparks panic in capital World Bank approves $90 mn in pandemic aid for Iran At least 17 killed in train derailment in central Iran Indonesia, Iran to sign preferential trade agreement Indonesia, Iran ink MoU to boost Halal products cooperation Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

By Thai An

TagTag:
iran Israel tourism

