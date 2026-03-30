Nestlé MILO backs Vietnam's oldest marathon in Nha Trang

The 67th iteration took place in Nha Trang from March 27 to 29, attracting a record of over 12,000 participants, including professional athletes, amateur runners, and international competitors, reflecting the growing appeal of sport tourism.

This year marks the 11th consecutive year that Nestlé MILO has supported Tien Phong Marathon as a gold sponsor. The partnership is part of Nestlé MILO’s long-term strategy and commitment to encouraging physical activity and dynamic lifestyles across all age groups in Vietnam.

For over 30 years of presence in Vietnam, Nestlé and its MILO brand have remained steadfast in pursuing the mission of improving quality of life while playing a pioneering role in developing school and community sports movements, which is reflected in programmes such as Active Vietnam.

As of present, millions of children have gained access to sporting activities sponsored by Nestlé MILO, including the Phu Dong Sports Festival, the National U11 Football Championship – Nestlé MILO Cup, the National U11 Basketball Championship – Nestlé MILO Cup, the Ho Chi Minh City Aerobics Competition, running, Vovinam, etc. At the same time, Nestlé MILO is also a partner of the Vietnamese sports delegation at the SEA Games, the Olympics, and many other major sporting events.

Le Bui Thi Mai Uyen, director of MILO and Dairy Products at Nestlé Vietnam, said, “Long-distance running is a sport that demands perseverance and a spirit of pushing oneself beyond one's limits at every distance. Every runner at the Tien Phong Marathon represents a strong sporting spirit – in physical endurance and also in determination and courage.”

“We take pride in partnership with Tien Phong Marathon for the past 11 years, demonstrating Nestlé MILO's long-term commitment to endurance sports in particular and the sports movement in general,” said Uyen.

Through this year's tournament, Nestlé MILO aims to inspire over 12,000 athletes, thereby contributing to spreading a love of sports among younger generations. By nurturing their passions for sports, the initiative helps young generations to be healthy, active, and confident in pursuing their goals.

Nestlé MILO marks 10 years as Tien Phong Marathon sponsor The Tien Phong Marathon is the country's oldest organised race, held for the first time in Hanoi in 1958, and this marked the 10th consecutive year that Nestlé MILO was a proud supporter of the event as its main sponsor.

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