Halong Bay Heritage Marathon 2025 earns prestigious World Athletics Label

The announcement ceremony was held at the D’Lioro Hotel & Resort, Halong, on October 13. The achievement delivers value that extends far beyond a sporting event. With tens of thousands of domestic and international athletes and tourists gathering in Halong annually, the marathon has become a powerful driver of sports tourism, contributing directly to revenue in hospitality, dining, and local services while promoting the image of Vietnam, Quang Ninh, and Halong to the world.

The year 2025 holds special significance, marking the 10th anniversary of the Halong Bay Heritage Marathon and its recognition as the first and only race in Vietnam to receive the prestigious World Athletics Label. This acknowledgment from World Athletics, the highest governing body in athletics, is a testament to the event's world-class quality and solidifies the standing of Vietnamese marathons on the global stage. As Quang Ninh province continues to pursue sustainable tourism, this label is clear evidence of the successful synergy between sports, heritage, culture, and tourism.

Nguyen Tri, CEO of DHA Vietnam, the organiser of the marathon, shared, "The World Label is a prestigious recognition, not only for our race but for the entire Vietnamese running community. It is the result of the participation of tens of thousands of athletes and the collaborative support of local authorities, departments, and our sponsors. Over the past 10 years, we have remained steadfast in our goal to elevate the race to international standards. Today, the Halong Bay Heritage Marathon being granted the label is the clearest affirmation that we have achieved this goal. We believe the race will continue to be a bridge that spreads cultural and heritage values while contributing positively to the economic and tourism development of Quang Ninh.”

In the same vein, Nguyen Viet Dung, director of Quang Ninh Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, emphasised, “We highly appreciate the tireless efforts of the organising committee over the past 10 years to earn this recognition from a world-leading organisation like World Athletics. The label reaffirms the professionalism and class of the event and its organiser, DHA Vietnam. This also requires the province and the organising committee to continue leveraging the strengths of Halong Bay – a World Natural Wonder – in the coming years, turning the race into an unmissable destination for international athletes and tourists, and continuously improving its quality to maintain this international recognition, thereby contributing to the sustainable development of Vietnam's tourism sector.”

The Halong Bay Heritage Marathon 2025 will take place from November 21–23, with the official race day on Sunday, November 23. More than just a race, the event offers runners a chance to proudly stride through one of the most stunning heritage racecourses on the planet, where every step celebrates passion, perseverance, and the global rise of Vietnamese marathons.

Preparations are now well underway. This year, the event expects to welcome nearly 3,000 international runners, marking the largest international participation in any marathon held in Vietnam, and a 120 per cent increase compared to 2024. Among the elite participants is Lee Bong-ju, one of South Korea’s greatest long-distance runners, who famously won the silver medal in the men’s marathon (42.195 km) at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics with a time of 2:12:39.

Joining Lee Bong-ju will be approximately 1,500 participants from South Korea, including professional athletes, tourists, businesspeople, and members of the Korean expatriate community living and working in Vietnam.

It is estimated that if each participant spends an average of VND3-5 million ($114-$190) on accommodation, dining, and services, the three-day event could generate tens of billions of VND in revenue for the local tourism sector, contributing significantly to Vietnam’s broader vision of sustainable economic and tourism growth.

