'Run For The Heart' to return to Ho Chi Minh City this September

Gamuda Land Vietnam, together with the Heartbeat Vietnam initiative and the Scar of Life campaign, will host the 11th annual 'Run For The Heart' on September 28. This year’s edition highlights more than a decade of raising funds to support life-saving heart surgeries for disadvantaged children.

More than just a sports event, every step taken by the community during Run For The Heart represents a heartbeat restored. Since its inception, the run has established itself as a flagship community sports initiative, widely recognised for its enduring humanitarian impact.

Behind the innocent smiles of children with congenital heart disease lies a journey of pain and uncertainty about the future. For many families, the high cost of surgery places treatment far beyond their financial reach. In such circumstances, Run For The Heart becomes a lifeline, a bridge connecting millions of compassionate hearts to give these children a precious chance at life.

Launched in 2013, the event has become one of the most prominent charity sports events in Vietnam, attracting thousands of participants each year. Each year, the run has connected thousands of people while giving children with congenital heart disease the chance for a healthier future. To date, it has raised more than VND46 billion ($1.8 million), funding over 1,700 successful surgeries.

This year, the charity run aims to raise VND5 billion ($200,000), equivalent to around 140 heart surgeries for disadvantaged children. The event is expected to gather more than 5,000 participants from various provinces and cities nationwide.

"Every year, with every step taken, we witness miracles happen. Gamuda Land is proud to walk alongside thousands of compassionate hearts, sowing seeds of hope and writing a brighter future for children in need of life-saving surgery," said Nguyen Thi Van Khanh, acting general director of Gamuda Land Vietnam.

Rad Kivette, CEO of VinaCapital Foundation, the organiser of Heartbeat Vietnam, highlighted the significance of Gamuda Land’s long-standing partnership, noting that for children with congenital heart disease, surgery represents not just survival, it is also the chance to grow, learn, and pursue their dreams.

"The support from Gamuda Land Vietnam has eased both the financial and emotional burden on families, while giving parents renewed faith in a stable and fulfilling life. I am deeply grateful to Gamuda Land Vietnam for bringing new life, new hope, and the ability to make children’s dreams take flight," said Kivette.

To register for Run For The Hear, please visit:

https://www.facebook.com/chayvitraitimofficial

https://gamudaland.com.vn/vn/events/chay-vi-trai-tim-2025

Or call:

0986 399 842