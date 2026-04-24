Vietnam ranks second globally in mobile game downloads

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According to the “Vietnam Game Industry Overview 2025: From domestic market to global position” report released on April 23 by GameGeek, the milestone highlights the growing global reach of Vietnamese-developed titles.

With an average distribution rate of 9,300 downloads per minute, locally developed games are demonstrating strong international appeal and the ability to reach users at scale.

The report showed that the domestic market accounts for just 5.5 per cent of total downloads, meaning nearly 95 per cent of output from Vietnamese studios is consumed overseas. This underscores mobile gaming as one of Vietnam’s most successful digital export sectors.

Vietnamese-developed titles are gaining traction across major markets, with India accounting for the largest share at 13.93 per cent, followed by Brazil at 7.32 per cent and Indonesia at 6.76 per cent.

Despite tightening platform policies and technical barriers, the country’s gaming ecosystem, comprising around 210 active studios, released 27,388 new games in 2025, up 13 per cent on-year. Vietnam currently ranks 33rd globally in terms of game production output, reinforcing its role as an emerging hub for mobile game development with strong export potential.

Data from Sensor Tower, a partner in the report, shows that Vietnam ranks sixth globally in terms of publisher growth, with a 27 per cent increase. The country now accounts for 2.3 per cent of total global publishers, placing it among leading markets such as the US, India, and the UK.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the global gaming market was valued at $269.06 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $435.44 billion by 2030. In Vietnam, the industry generated nearly $1.7 billion in revenue in 2025 and is forecast to rise to around $2.7 billion in 2026, further cementing its role in the country’s digital economy.