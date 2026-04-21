Carlsberg Vietnam backs Hue marathon for fifth year through Huda brand

Held on April 19, the marathon once again saw Huda playing a central role. For the company, the sponsorship was never simply about supporting a race, but about how culture, leadership, and shared purpose create the foundation for sustainable growth.

Carlsberg Vietnam’s leadership team and employees came together at VnExpress Marathon Hue 2026, reflecting a shared spirit of unity, energy, and connection that goes far beyond the race

Held in the heart of Vietnam’s ancient capital, this year’s marathon welcomed more than 8,000 runners from across the country, taking them through one of Vietnam’s most distinctive race routes, where every step passes heritage landmarks, historic streets, and the enduring spirit of Hue.

For Carlsberg Vietnam, the marathon represented much more than a sporting event. It was a powerful expression of the company’s Growth Culture – where performance, people, and purpose move forward together. At its core is a simple belief: sustainable growth begins with strong teams, shared purpose, and a workplace where people are empowered to thrive.

Running together, growing together

At Carlsberg Vietnam, growth begins with people. It is built through trust, resilience, and a culture where wellbeing is not treated as a benefit, but as a foundation for long-term success.

That spirit came to life at the 2026 VnExpress Marathon Hue as nearly 200 employees from across the company, including the full leadership team and managing director Andrew Khan, joined the race across multiple distances.

From senior leaders to cross-functional teams, colleagues ran side by side – not as titles, but as one team. The presence of the full leadership team on the racecourse sent a clear message: leadership is not just about setting direction, but about showing up, standing alongside people, and building belief through action.

The full management team of Carlsberg Vietnam ran alongside employees at VnExpress Marathon Hue 2026, reflecting leadership through action and shared purpose

“At Carlsberg Vietnam, we believe the strongest businesses are built by strong people,” said Andrew Khan, managing director of Carlsberg Vietnam. “Growth is never created by strategy alone. It happens when people trust each other, challenge each other, and move forward together. When leaders run alongside employees, it reflects exactly the kind of culture we want to build – one where success belongs to everyone.”

This mindset sits at the core of Carlsberg Vietnam’s Growth Culture – a philosophy where high performance and employee wellbeing are not competing priorities, but inseparable drivers of sustainable success.

Nearly 200 Carlsberg Vietnam employees took to the course together, united by a shared spirit beyond their day-to-day roles

Hue: more than home, a strategic heartland

The partnership with VnExpress Hue Marathon carries special meaning for Carlsberg Vietnam because Hue is more than a race destination – it is home.

As the birthplace of Huda and home to the Phu Bai Brewery, Hue has been at the centre of Carlsberg Vietnam’s journey for more than 35 years. It is where the company has built deep roots, strong partnerships, and a long-term commitment to the social and economic development of Central Vietnam.

Supporting VnExpress Marathon Hue reflects that commitment. Beyond sponsorship, it is a way to contribute to the city’s cultural vitality, tourism, and community pride, while reinforcing the identity and values Huda has represented for generations.

From the race route to the finish line, Huda connects with runners through moments of celebration, pride, and togetherness in Central Vietnam

For Huda, being present along the race route and at the finish line was never only about brand visibility. It was about being part of the moments that matter – where celebration, connection, and local pride come together.

For generations, Huda has represented the warmth and togetherness of Central Vietnam. The familiar taste of a cold Huda Ice Twist after the race became more than a refreshment – it was a symbol of belonging, and of the lasting bond the brand has built with local communities for more than three decades.

Brewing wellness beyond the finish line

The marathon is only one expression of Carlsberg Vietnam’s broader commitment to employee wellbeing.

Across the organisation, wellness is embedded into how people work and grow. From nationwide fitness initiatives and team sports to employee engagement programmes and Carlsberg Wellbeing – its internal wellness platform – the company continues to invest in creating an environment where people can perform sustainably, not just successfully.

This consistent investment in people has helped Carlsberg Vietnam earn recognition as one of Asia’s Best Companies to Work For by HR Asia for three consecutive years, alongside the “Work the Nordic Way: Best Place to Work” award at the Nordic Business Awards 2025 by NordCham.

Brewing for a better today and tomorrow

For Carlsberg Vietnam, growth is not simply about how far the business can go, but about how meaningfully it grows along the way.

Whether through major investments like the expansion of Phu Bai Brewery, long-term partnerships across Central Vietnam, or shared moments like VnExpress Marathon Hue, every step reflects a broader ambition: creating lasting value for people, communities, and future generations.

Employee well-being is at the heart of Carlsberg Vietnam’s Growth Culture, brought to life through shared experiences like VnExpress Marathon Hue

As employees crossed the finish line together, it symbolised far more than the completion of a race. It reflected the kind of company Carlsberg Vietnam is committed to building: one where leadership is lived, culture is felt, and success is something everyone moves toward together.

Because at Carlsberg Vietnam, brewing has never been only about beer. It is about building stronger teams, stronger communities, and a better today and tomorrow.

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