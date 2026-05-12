Primary pupils urged to go green in new nationwide contest

The opening ceremony took place at Phuong Mai Primary School in Hanoi

The competition, announced on May 11, is organised in coordination with Nestlé Vietnam and Thieu nien Tien phong va Nhi dong newspaper. It seeks to provide a creative and healthy playground for students while encouraging good environmental practices.

The contest aims to raise awareness and responsibility among primary pupils towards pressing environmental issues, encouraging green living habits through practical daily actions. Each student is expected to become an ambassador, spreading positive messages through their everyday habits and contributing to a more sustainable planet.

During the contest, which runs from May until the end of September, primary pupils may take part individually or in groups to create short video clips sharing their understanding and practices related to environmental protection. Participants will demonstrate creative thinking while practising important soft skills such as communication and teamwork. Students will also learn how to use digital technology in positive ways, aligning with the direction of digital transformation in education.

By integrating education, experience, and communication, the initiative aims to build a positive school environment where students acquire knowledge while gradually developing a healthy, proactive, and socially responsible lifestyle.

Le Thi Hoai Thuong, Corporate Affairs director of Nestlé Vietnam, said, “We believe that good values and habits formed at school age will stay with children throughout their development. When children learn to care about the surrounding environment, and develop a sense of responsibility towards the community, they will become confident and responsible citizens.”

“Initiatives such as this contest will make an important contribution to nurturing a dynamic, and conscious young Vietnamese generation who are willing to contribute to the development of the country,” she added.

The closing and award ceremony is expected to take place in October, with prizes for both groups and individuals. Awards will honour students and schools that have demonstrated outstanding environmental initiatives.

By providing a healthy summer activity for primary pupils, Nestlé Vietnam and its partners aim to turn awareness into action among the young generation. The initiative reflects the belief that individual efforts can contribute to meaningful change for Vietnam's living environment.

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