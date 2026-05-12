Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Primary pupils urged to go green in new nationwide contest

May 12, 2026 | 12:10
(0) user say
The Ministry of Education and Training has launched a nationwide environmental protection contest for primary school pupils, aiming to foster green habits and environmental awareness ahead of the summer break.
Primary pupils urged to go green in new nationwide contest
The opening ceremony took place at Phuong Mai Primary School in Hanoi

The competition, announced on May 11, is organised in coordination with Nestlé Vietnam and Thieu nien Tien phong va Nhi dong newspaper. It seeks to provide a creative and healthy playground for students while encouraging good environmental practices.

The contest aims to raise awareness and responsibility among primary pupils towards pressing environmental issues, encouraging green living habits through practical daily actions. Each student is expected to become an ambassador, spreading positive messages through their everyday habits and contributing to a more sustainable planet.

During the contest, which runs from May until the end of September, primary pupils may take part individually or in groups to create short video clips sharing their understanding and practices related to environmental protection. Participants will demonstrate creative thinking while practising important soft skills such as communication and teamwork. Students will also learn how to use digital technology in positive ways, aligning with the direction of digital transformation in education.

By integrating education, experience, and communication, the initiative aims to build a positive school environment where students acquire knowledge while gradually developing a healthy, proactive, and socially responsible lifestyle.

Le Thi Hoai Thuong, Corporate Affairs director of Nestlé Vietnam, said, “We believe that good values and habits formed at school age will stay with children throughout their development. When children learn to care about the surrounding environment, and develop a sense of responsibility towards the community, they will become confident and responsible citizens.”

“Initiatives such as this contest will make an important contribution to nurturing a dynamic, and conscious young Vietnamese generation who are willing to contribute to the development of the country,” she added.

The closing and award ceremony is expected to take place in October, with prizes for both groups and individuals. Awards will honour students and schools that have demonstrated outstanding environmental initiatives.

By providing a healthy summer activity for primary pupils, Nestlé Vietnam and its partners aim to turn awareness into action among the young generation. The initiative reflects the belief that individual efforts can contribute to meaningful change for Vietnam's living environment.

Nestlé MILO backs Vietnam's oldest marathon in Nha Trang Nestlé MILO backs Vietnam's oldest marathon in Nha Trang

Nestlé MILO has continued its sponsorship of the Tien Phong Marathon National Championship, the oldest running event in Vietnam, first held in 1958.
Nestlé Milo continues National U11 Football Championship 2026 Nestlé Milo continues National U11 Football Championship 2026

On April 6, the Teenager and Children Newspaper, the Vietnam Football Federation, and Nestlé MILO, announced the sponsor for the National U11 Football Championship – Nestlé MILO Cup 2026.
Nutren Junior and Con Cung host record-breaking baby birthday event Nutren Junior and Con Cung host record-breaking baby birthday event

Nestlé Vietnam's medical nutrition brand Nutren Junior has partnered with maternity and baby chain Con Cung to organise a first birthday celebration for babies in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
education environmental protection green lifestyle Nestlé Vietnam

Related Contents

Nutren Junior and Con Cung host record-breaking baby birthday event

Nutren Junior and Con Cung host record-breaking baby birthday event

Milk cartons and the circular economy: when schools become agents of change

Milk cartons and the circular economy: when schools become agents of change

New Zealand institutes strengthen educational exchange and cooperation with Vietnam

New Zealand institutes strengthen educational exchange and cooperation with Vietnam

Nestlé Milo continues National U11 Football Championship 2026

Nestlé Milo continues National U11 Football Championship 2026

Nestlé MILO backs Vietnam's oldest marathon in Nha Trang

Nestlé MILO backs Vietnam's oldest marathon in Nha Trang

Education as strategic capital: why Dwight School Hanoi represents a long-term investment in Vietnam’s future

Education as strategic capital: why Dwight School Hanoi represents a long-term investment in Vietnam’s future

Latest News ⁄ Green Growth

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam's raw cashew imports hit record $943 million in April

Vietnam's raw cashew imports hit record $943 million in April

EU ends anti-dumping investigation into Vietnam PET imports

EU ends anti-dumping investigation into Vietnam PET imports

Hoan Kiem Lake emerges as outdoor classroom for students

Hoan Kiem Lake emerges as outdoor classroom for students

Frost & Sullivan teams up with IFM Research Vietnam

Frost & Sullivan teams up with IFM Research Vietnam

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020