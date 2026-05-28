GREENFEED in Top 10 Best Workplaces in Vietnam 2026

The Best Workplaces in Vietnam ranking was organised by Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture. To qualify for the ranking, companies must first achieve Great Place To Work certification and successfully pass the Culture Audit.

“We believe sustainable growth begins with investing in people and building a happy workplace. When employees are empowered, cared for, inspired and provided opportunities to grow, they create positive value for both the organisation and the community,” said Nguyen Tam Trang, chairwoman of the executive committee and chief people officer at GREENFEED, at the event.

GREENFEED representatives at the Best Workplaces in Vietnam 2026 announcement ceremony

GREENFEED was awarded the Great Place To Work certification in July 2025. Based on an independent survey of more than 2,400 employees across Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar, 95 per cent of employees said GREENFEED is a great place to work, significantly higher than the average 59 per cent recorded among other companies.

Following the certification stage, the company underwent the in-depth Culture Audit. This assessment provides insight into an organisation’s culture and consists of six open-ended questions about trust, meaningful values, leadership, maximising everyone’s potential and innovativeness. Successfully passing this stage made the company the first and only agriculture–food enterprise featured this year.

The company follows its people philosophy of “Grow Talents for Goodness,” focusing on talent attraction and retention programmes built around three pillars: Care, Grow, and Share.

Under the “Care” pillar, GREENFEED implements competitive compensation policies based on actual performance evaluation, while also developing a total rewards programme that supports employees’ physical and mental wellbeing across Vietnam and the region.

Since 2023, the company has rolled out the Greencare programme to expand employee wellbeing initiatives. Programmes such as annual health check-ups and vaccination campaigns are implemented alongside engagement activities including family event Greenfeed Day, the Outrace sports club, and group-wide team-building activities.

The company also actively promotes sports initiatives to encourage employees to maintain healthy lifestyles and enhance their overall wellbeing. At Ironman Vietnam 2026 held in Danang on May 9, nearly 80 GREENFEED athletes joined the competition, making the company one of the largest corporate teams participating in the season. Employees were supported with months of training preparation and provided with full equipment sponsorship for the event.

Nearly 80 GREENFEED employees participated in the Ironman Danang triathlon in May

Beyond employee-focused policies, the company also provides accident, healthcare, and life insurance packages for employees’ family members, offering competitive benefits and convenient claim procedures.

Under its “Grow” commitment, the company implements the Leader for Goodness talent development programme, comprising five streams: GreenSeed, GreenShine, GreenLead, GreenExperts, and G30+, each designed for different professional groups and career stages.

On average, it delivers more than 49,000 training hours annually, with over 5,000 participants in capability development programmes. The company also applies a personalised career development model, enabling employees to shape their professional pathways across expertise, leadership, and innovation at different career stages.

To support workforce development across the agriculture, forestry, and fisheries sectors, the company partners with more than 40 universities and colleges. Each year, it awards over 50 scholarships, hosts 400–500 interns, and engages more than 2,200 students through career seminars. For employees seeking greater internal mobility, the company also offers job rotation programmes, recruitment support, and career coaching initiatives.

GREENFEED also carries out humanitarian initiatives for employees and local communities under its “Share” commitment. Since 2015, the Empowering Dreams programme has mobilised employee participation through tuition support, scholarships, and assistance for employees and family members facing hardship. In 2025 alone, the programme’s support budget exceeded VND9.2 billion ($353,800). The company also continues its annual voluntary blood donation drive, which by 2025 had attracted thousands of employees and collected more than 1,900 units of blood.

The Empowering Dreams programme provided scholarships and tuition support to children of employees in Cambodia

The Best Workplaces in Vietnam 2026 ranking honours organisations that foster high-trust workplaces, prioritise innovation, and place people at the centre of sustainable development. This year, the ranking expanded to recognise the Top 35 companies, including 10 large enterprises, 15 medium-sized enterprises, and 10 small enterprises.

GREENFEED shines in multiple reputable rankings On January 8, GREENFEED proudly secured its spot in the Top 500 Largest Enterprises in Vietnam (VNR500) for the third consecutive year and ranked second in the Vietnam Top 10 Animal Feed Reputation Award 2024, reaffirming the company's market position and its trustworthiness.

GREENFEED receives global ‘Great Place to Work’ accolade GREENFEED in July received the Great Place to Work certification for the first time, a global recognition for workplace excellence.