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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Japfa Vietnam hosts race to foster unity

April 06, 2026 | 12:54
(0) user say
As part of its 30th anniversary commemorative activities, Japfa Vietnam held an internal running event on April 4 in Ho Chi Minh City.

The activity attracted significant participation from employees and their families across factories, farms, and offices, as well as key partners and strategic customers.

Japfa Vietnam hosts race to foster unity
Clemens Tan, general director of Japfa Vietnam

At the opening ceremony, Clemens Tan, general director of Japfa Vietnam, stated, “Our 30-year journey represents a significant milestone for us to reaffirm our commitment to nurturing sustainable relationships. Over the past three decades, Japfa Vietnam has consistently cultivated and strengthened long-term relationships with employees, customers, partners, and the communities in which we operate. We firmly believe that sustainable development can only be realised when all stakeholders grow together on a foundation of trust, collaboration, and shared values.”

He emphasised that the company’s achievements are not solely attributable to internal efforts, but are also the result of the trust of customers, the continued support of partners, and the dedication of its workforce.

“The event is a unifying occasion to connect all participants, regardless of their roles, as part of a shared journey,” he noted.

The “30 Years: One Run - One Team” race was held in a dynamic and energetic atmosphere, with more than 800 participants from Southern Vietnam competing across distances of 3km, 5km, and 10km. On the same day, the organising committee presented first, second, and third prizes to the top male and female finishers in each category.

Japfa Vietnam hosts race to foster unity

Nguyen Hoang Anh, procurement supervisor at Japfa Vietnam, shared that although he has previously participated in numerous large-scale running events nationwide, this experience was particularly distinctive.

“For the first time, I was not running alone, but was accompanied by my family and colleagues along the same course. Beyond the personal sense of accomplishment upon reaching the finish line, what brings me the greatest satisfaction is that my entire family was able to complete this journey together,” he said.

The shared spirit of participation, encouragement, and mutual support contributed to reinforcing the message of unity and fostering a cohesive organisational culture, Anh added.

The programme featured a vibrant culinary experience area, offering participants and their families an opportunity to enjoy a variety of dishes prepared from Japfa Food pork and chicken products. Interactive activities and games further enhanced the festive atmosphere, promoting engagement and connection among employees and their families.

Japfa Vietnam hosts race to foster unity

Following the success of the Ho Chi Minh City event, the same race is scheduled to take place in Phu Tho on April 18. The upcoming event is expected to attract more than 700 participants, including employees, families, customers, and partners from Northern Vietnam.

Having entered the Vietnamese market in 1996, Japfa has established itself as a leading enterprise in animal feed production, farm development, and the provision of safe food products. Japfa Vietnam now employs over 6,000 personnel and operates an extensive nationwide network of factories, farms, and food retail outlets.

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By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

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Japfa Vietnam hosts annual customer conference

Japfa Vietnam hosts annual customer conference

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Japfa maintains position in top 10 animal feed firms

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