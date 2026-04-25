Thai Pavilion marks 50 years of Vietnam-Thailand relations

The Thai Pavilion – Sufficiency Economy Philosophy Learning Centre was inaugurated on April 24 at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, part of Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City. The project also saw collaboration from the Thailand International Cooperation Agency, the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Ho Chi Minh City, and Thai entrepreneurs. It marks a milestone ahead of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Thailand diplomatic relations in 2026.

As part of the broader 'Thai Garden Development Project' at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, the pavilion brings the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy and New Theory Agriculture – concepts initiated by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great – to life through intuitive, visual models that students can easily understand and apply.

Through real examples from Vietnam, the pavilion helps students see how sustainable practices can be applied in everyday life.

As a strategic partner, Siam Cement Group (SCG) provided financial support and ensured the construction met high standards by using premium, sustainable materials. This collaboration reflects the 'Embrace Collaboration' pillar of SCG’s 'ESG 4 Plus' strategy, which focuses on placing people at the heart of development.

Sharing the significance of the undertaking, Praween Wirotpan, general director of SCG Vietnam, stated, “As we approach the 50th anniversary of Vietnam – Thailand relations, this Pavilion reflects our long-term commitment to Vietnam. Beyond a learning space, it equips students with practical knowledge to navigate real-world challenges and contribute to a more resilient future.”

The venture underscores SCG’s long-term commitment to supporting Vietnam’s sustainable development, by investing in people, knowledge, and future generations.

SCG initiative addresses social inclusion and inequality SCG, in collaboration with social enterprise Disability Research and Capacity Development (DrD) and social impact enterprise HaliCare, is continuing to implement the “SCG Learn to Earn – Empowering Skills, Creating Sustainable Livelihoods” project.

SCG enhances production and distribution in Vietnam Amid increasing competition in Vietnam's chemicals and construction materials sector, Thailand's Siam Cement Group, investor and developer of the $5 billion Long Son Petrochemicals Complex, has been optimising production, distribution, and market access.