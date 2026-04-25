Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Thai Pavilion marks 50 years of Vietnam-Thailand relations

April 25, 2026 | 21:26
(0) user say
Siam Cement Group has partnered with Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other Thai organisations to open a learning centre in Ho Chi Minh City focused on the sufficiency economy philosophy.
Thai Pavilion marks 50 years of Vietnam-Thailand relations

The Thai Pavilion – Sufficiency Economy Philosophy Learning Centre was inaugurated on April 24 at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, part of Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City. The project also saw collaboration from the Thailand International Cooperation Agency, the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Ho Chi Minh City, and Thai entrepreneurs. It marks a milestone ahead of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Thailand diplomatic relations in 2026.

As part of the broader 'Thai Garden Development Project' at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, the pavilion brings the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy and New Theory Agriculture concepts initiated by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great to life through intuitive, visual models that students can easily understand and apply.

Through real examples from Vietnam, the pavilion helps students see how sustainable practices can be applied in everyday life.

As a strategic partner, Siam Cement Group (SCG) provided financial support and ensured the construction met high standards by using premium, sustainable materials. This collaboration reflects the 'Embrace Collaboration' pillar of SCG’s 'ESG 4 Plus' strategy, which focuses on placing people at the heart of development.

Sharing the significance of the undertaking, Praween Wirotpan, general director of SCG Vietnam, stated, “As we approach the 50th anniversary of Vietnam – Thailand relations, this Pavilion reflects our long-term commitment to Vietnam. Beyond a learning space, it equips students with practical knowledge to navigate real-world challenges and contribute to a more resilient future.”

The venture underscores SCG’s long-term commitment to supporting Vietnam’s sustainable development, by investing in people, knowledge, and future generations.

Thai Pavilion marks 50 years of Vietnam-Thailand relations
SCG initiative addresses social inclusion and inequality SCG initiative addresses social inclusion and inequality

SCG, in collaboration with social enterprise Disability Research and Capacity Development (DrD) and social impact enterprise HaliCare, is continuing to implement the “SCG Learn to Earn – Empowering Skills, Creating Sustainable Livelihoods” project.
SCG enhances production and distribution in Vietnam SCG enhances production and distribution in Vietnam

Amid increasing competition in Vietnam's chemicals and construction materials sector, Thailand's Siam Cement Group, investor and developer of the $5 billion Long Son Petrochemicals Complex, has been optimising production, distribution, and market access.
Siam Cement Group announces 2025 results amid global headwinds Siam Cement Group announces 2025 results amid global headwinds

SCG on February 9 announced its 2025 operating results, highlighting disciplined financial management amid a challenging global and regional economic environment.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
The Thai Pavilion – Sufficiency Economy Philosophy Learning Centre Thailand Vietnam SCG CSR

Related Contents

South Korea and Vietnam agree deal on nuclear power development

South Korea and Vietnam agree deal on nuclear power development

TCP Vietnam collaborates with VNUS to promote water resource protection

TCP Vietnam collaborates with VNUS to promote water resource protection

Vietnam to host CANSO Asia-Pacific Conference

Vietnam to host CANSO Asia-Pacific Conference

IOM and partners launch new SMEs guidance for construction and materials industry in Vietnam

IOM and partners launch new SMEs guidance for construction and materials industry in Vietnam

Vietnam moves to fast-track railway projects

Vietnam moves to fast-track railway projects

Foreign Trade University Hanoi students win HSBC Business Case Competition

Foreign Trade University Hanoi students win HSBC Business Case Competition

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Thai Pavilion marks 50 years of Vietnam-Thailand relations

Thai Pavilion marks 50 years of Vietnam-Thailand relations

Bac Ninh forum highlights Vietnam's role in shifting global supply chains

Bac Ninh forum highlights Vietnam's role in shifting global supply chains

Herbalife joins USABC delegation in Vietnam for 250th US anniversary

Herbalife joins USABC delegation in Vietnam for 250th US anniversary

TCP Vietnam collaborates with VNUS to promote water resource protection

TCP Vietnam collaborates with VNUS to promote water resource protection

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020