Nestlé Milo continues National U11 Football Championship 2026

The Organising Committee presented a commemorative medal to the representative of the main sponsor – Nestlé MILO

The move marks the next milestone in Nestlé MILO’s long-term commitment to building a dynamic young generation in Vietnam through football.

Entering its 29th consecutive year, the National U11 Football Championship affirmed its position as one of the oldest and most prestigious tournaments in the national competition system. It is not only a professional playground for young players but has also been a cradle for national football talents such as Duy Manh, Quang Hai, Van Hau, Thanh Chung, Tuan Hai, and Nham Manh.

The 2026 tournament takes place from June 2 to August 6 with participation of 56 teams from 34 localities nationwide. This is a record-breaking figure during the history of the tournament, underscoring the widespread development of football for teenagers in Vietnam.

Nguyen Phan Khue, head of the Tournament Organising Committee and editor-in-chief of the Teenager and Children Newspaper said, “This year, we have raised the number of participating teams in the final round in Dak Lak as part of the roadmap to develop professional football in Vietnam. Despite challenges with the growing number of teams and players, we hope that more young players will have a chance to access the tournament.”

“With the ongoing support of Nestlé and the MILO brand, we also increase the physical prizes and cash value for all winning teams. This reflects the efforts of the Organising Committee, and the sponsor, to make the tournament more attractive.”

As a sponsor, Nestlé MILO continues to affirm its pioneering role in developing school sports through the Activ Vietnam programme.

Nguyen Thanh Thao, assistant sports marketing manager of MILO and Dairy Products at Nestlé Vietnam, said, “Through sports, children develop a daily exercise habit that is good for their health, willpower, and resilience. Nestlé MILO always strives to pursue this value. For us, it is a great honour to accompany such a dedicated organisation over the long term.”

“MILO is committed to continuing to support school sports activities, contributing to more healthy playgrounds for children across the country. We believe that sports are the foundation for nurturing a healthier, more confident, and resilient young generation every day.”

The ceremony also featured the special presence of two national team players: defender Do Duy Manh and striker Pham Tuan Hai. Their stories and journeys from young players to football stars ignited passion and belief in the young players.

The National U11 Football Championship – Nestlé MILO Cup 2026 is not only a tournament but also a journey where sports act as a "great teacher," teaching children about courage, discipline, and teamwork – valuable lessons that will stay with them throughout their lives.

Nestlé MILO backs Vietnam's oldest marathon in Nha Trang Nestlé MILO has continued its sponsorship of the Tien Phong Marathon National Championship, the oldest running event in Vietnam, first held in 1958.

Nestlé MILO continues support for National U11 Football Championship Nestlé MILO has reinforced its commitment to the National U11 Football Championship – Nestlé MILO Cup 2025 as the main sponsor.