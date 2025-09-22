TCP Vietnam opens new youth sports yard in Danang

The inauguration in An Thang ward on September 20 marked a key milestone in the second year of the 'Youth Sports Yard – Energising Vietnamese Youth' initiative.

Launched by TCP Vietnam in partnership with the Vietnam Youth Federation Central Committee (CVYF) and the National Volunteer Centre (VVC), and supported by the city youth union and Danang CVYF, the scheme aims to upgrade 20 sports facilities across the country between 2024 and 2026, enhancing both the physical and mental wellbeing of Vietnamese youth.

More than just building and renovating infrastructure, the initiative aims to give young people spiritual support and a place to connect and affirm their youth. The renovated yards have created a healthy playground for youth and local communities to engage in lively sports and recreation activities.

"Last year, the project delivered positive results with nine youth sports yards put into operation," said Nguyen Kim Quy, standing vice president of the Vietnam Youth Federation Central Committee. "These are important sports facilities and also gathering places for sports and culture where young people can exercise, recharge, and strengthen solidarity and community spirit. We highly value the partnership of TCP Group and TCP Vietnam to jointly contribute to building a dynamic, healthy, and globally integrated young generation of Vietnam."

The success achieved in 2024 highlights that TCP Vietnam’s strategy is well aligned with practical needs with facilities for the youth and local communities. It also serves as a testament to TCP Vietnam’s vision of 'Energising Vietnamese Youth'.

TCP Vietnam plans to upgrade six new sports yards this year. To date, two yards have been inaugurated in Tuyen Quang and Gia Lai provinces, while four more are in the pipeline in Danang, Haiphong, Thai Nguyen, and Tay Ninh.

The inauguration of the youth sports yard in An Thang ward, Danang on September 20, highlights the collaboration between TCP Vietnam, CVYF, VVC, and the Danang Youth Union, as well as local authorities, in creating public facilities to improve health and wellbeing for local people and youth.

The facility boasts a new volleyball court, an outdoor sports equipment area for residents, and the renovated soccer field for teenagers. The total area is over 3,400 square metres, meeting the training needs of 200 people per day, serving over 3,000 residents and 500 young workers and students in the area.

Every day, hundreds of young people gather here to exercise and unwind after studying or working. Thus, sports activities become moments of sharing, bonding, and recharging with positive energy.

Upon completion, the facility will be handed over to the ward Youth Union to co-manage with the community, with regular maintenance every quarter, six months, and year.

Nguyen Quang Hien Huy, general director of TCP Vietnam, said, "With this youth sports yard initiative, TCP Vietnam hopes to contribute to creating a healthy environment, encouraging young people to exercise, and enhancing the spirit of community cohesion. This is our long-term commitment to support the comprehensive development of the Vietnamese young generation – the true owners of the country."

The 'Youth Sports Yard – Energising Vietnamese Youth' initiative goes beyond constructing playgrounds. It reflects TCP Vietnam’s commitment to investing in young people, promoting a sporting spirit, and fostering community solidarity.

