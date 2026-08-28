National Day comes to the coast at Angsana & Dhawa Ho Tram

The spirit of National Day is celebrated through playful moments, shared laughter and precious time together. Photo: Angsana & Dhawa Ho Tram

Inspired by the spirit of national pride surrounding Vietnam’s National Day, Angsana & Dhawa Ho Tram invites guests to step away from the pace of everyday life and reconnect with the sea - where the boundaries of routine slowly fade with every wave, making way for carefree days with family and meaningful experiences infused with the spirit of Vietnam.

The festive spirit comes alive throughout the holiday with moments that bring Vietnamese heritage closer to the family experience. Little guests can create their own egg-shell artwork inspired by the national flag, fold paper tanks, or embark on an exciting treasure hunt. As afternoon arrives, the energy moves to the Dhawa pool with foam parties, water games and interactive activities for the whole family.

Amid the blue sea and sunshine of Ho Tram, the spirit of National Day is celebrated through playful moments, shared laughter and precious time together.

Ho Tram’s fresh local seafood and familiar street-food favourites inspired by all three regions of Vietnam

Food is an essential part of any journey back to the sea. From Ho Tram’s fresh local seafood to familiar street-food favourites inspired by all three regions of Vietnam, local flavours are brought to life in open-air settings embraced by the ocean breeze.

The dining experience comes alive with freshly prepared seafood, comforting Vietnamese flavours and a vibrant culinary journey stretching from Asia to Europe. Music, the aromas of the kitchen and the sea breeze come together, turning each evening into a new discovery - inviting guests to savour the bounty of Ho Tram and experience the flavours of Vietnam in a truly memorable holiday setting.

Tet experience in an idyllic hideaway at Angsana & Dhawa Ho Tram Nestled along the unspoiled coastal road of Ho Tram, Angsana & Dhawa Ho Tram are two adjacent 5-star resorts under Banyan Group, offering the perfect sanctuary for relaxation, connection, and discovery amidst nature.

The Grand Ho Tram opens 2026 with awards and casino pilot entry The Grand Ho Tram has started the year with industry recognition, festive programming, and new regulatory participation, strengthening its standing in Vietnam’s integrated resort sector.

Meliá and Tanzanite expand Ho Tram resort with new Indochine project Meliá Hotels International and Tanzanite International on May 18 signed a management agreement for The Indochine at Meliá Ho Tram, marking a major expansion of Meliá Ho Tram Beach Resort in southern Vietnam.