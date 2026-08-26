M Village founder raises $26 million

Photo: M Village

Data from DealStreetAsia shows that the round was led by new investor Mizuho Asia Partners of Japan through Grand Mia Pte. Ltd., which invested $18 million. Existing shareholder Trip.com, the Chinese online travel group, contributed a further $8 million.

The investment was made at $9 per share, up from $4.96 per share in the previous round in March 2025. This put the company’s post-money valuation at $121.4 million, more than double its previous valuation of $52.5 million.

In 2025, M Village also attracted attention after receiving a $5.8 million credit facility from OCB, in what was a rare case of a Vietnamese startup securing bank financing without collateral.

The startup’s previous funding round took place in 2024, when it raised $10 million in a Series B round from Trip.com.

Earlier, the company had raised $3.7 million in a Series A round from STI Holdings of Vietnam, Singapore’s Vulpes Ventures, Japan’s Genesia Ventures, and South Korea’s Access Ventures.

Founded in 2020 by Ninh, M Village initially operated a modern serviced-apartment model catering to both short- and long-term stays. Beyond accommodation, the company has built an integrated ecosystem spanning workspaces, dining, wellness, and community facilities.

Four years after opening its first property in 2022, M Village has expanded to 53 locations across Vietnam.

In May 6, the company changed its name to Modern Village Lifestyle. Ninh said the rebranding and restructuring were aimed at building a multi-brand accommodation ecosystem covering a wider range of market segments, including 5-star hotels and resorts.

The company’s new ecosystem currently includes urban hotel brands such as M Village Hotel, Express by M Village, and Savvy, alongside its Signature and Grand Signature resort brands.

It also plans to expand its portfolio with brands such as Prestige, targeting the luxury resort segment, and Harmony Living Suites, a premium serviced-apartment concept designed for long-term stays.