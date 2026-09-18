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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Great American BBQ Festival brings US flavours to Hanoi

September 18, 2026 | 17:51
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The Great American BBQ Festival has returned to Hanoi, bringing a range of premium US food and agricultural products to Vietnamese consumers.

The event took place on September 17, presented by the US Embassy in Hanoi, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), and Sheraton Hanoi Hotel, showcasing American agricultural products and culinary expertise.

Photo: Hoang Oanh
Photo: Hoang Oanh

This year’s festival was part of activities in Vietnam commemorating the 250th anniversary of American independence. The theme celebrates the rich agricultural heritage of the United States, showcasing produce from its farms, ranches, orchards, and coastal waters, while highlighting the journey of high-quality American products from producers across the country to Vietnamese consumers.

Since its launch in 2022, the Great American BBQ Festival has become an annual culinary event in Hanoi, offering diners an opportunity to experience the quality, versatility, freshness, and flavour of American agricultural products through specially curated dining experiences. This year, Sheraton Hanoi Hotel served as the festival venue.

“Through the Great American BBQ Festival, we are delighted to introduce Vietnamese consumers to the exceptional quality and diversity of US agricultural products while celebrating the strong agricultural partnership between the US and Vietnam,” Mark Petry, USDA Agricultural Minister Counselor said.

Guests enjoyed a special Great American BBQ Dinner at Oven D’or Restaurant, featuring a diverse selection of dishes prepared with more than 20 high-quality US ingredients provided by USDA Cooperators.

The buffet featured American beef, pork, poultry, lobster and squid from the Northeast, Washington apples, blueberries, California cream cheese, Wisconsin cheeses, US potatoes, California walnuts and prunes, soy-based products, and other American ingredients that are increasingly popular among Vietnamese consumers and food-service professionals.

Until October 1, guests can also enjoy an exclusive five-course set menu at Hemispheres Steak & Seafood Grill, one of Hanoi’s acclaimed dining destinations. Recognised as a Michelin Selected restaurant for four consecutive years from 2023 to 2026, Hemispheres has designed a special menu featuring premium US ingredients to celebrate the Great American BBQ Festival 2026.

During the two-week festival, the specially curated five-course menu will be offered in place of the restaurant’s regular Michelin set menu, giving diners a culinary experience highlighting the diversity and quality of American agricultural products.

“As we commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States, this festival showcases America’s rich food culture as well as the continued growth of agricultural trade and cooperation between our two countries,” Petry added.

Great American BBQ Festival brings US flavours to Hanoi

America’s Finest Five-course set menu served at Hemispheres Steak & Seafood Grill. Photo: Sheraton Hanoi Hotel

US-Vietnam agricultural trade continues to grow, reflecting demand for safe, high-quality, and innovative food products. Through partnerships with US agricultural organisations, importers, retailers, hotels, and restaurants, USDA remains committed to expanding market opportunities and increasing awareness of American agricultural products throughout Vietnam.

“This festival presents a wonderful opportunity for our culinary team to showcase the outstanding quality of US ingredients through thoughtfully crafted menus at both Oven D’or and Hemispheres,” Tiffany Hwang, general manager of Sheraton Hanoi Hotel, said.

“We are especially proud that Hemispheres, recognised by the Michelin Guide for four consecutive years, will dedicate its signature dining experience during the festival to a specially curated menu celebrating the diversity and excellence of American agriculture,” she added.

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By Thai An

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TagTag:
american US agricultural agricultural US

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