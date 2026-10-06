The Grand Ho Tram secures 'Best Integrated Resort' at TTG Travel Awards for the second consecutive year

Photo: The Grand Ho Tram

Launched in 1989, the TTG Travel Awards is an annual benchmark celebrating outstanding organisations and individuals across the Asia-Pacific travel and hospitality industry.

The “Best Integrated Resort” title is voted on annually by readers of TTG Asia, the leading travel trade publication in the Asia-Pacific region. While a single accolade highlights a standout year, back-to-back wins in the same category serve as a clear testament to sustained, long-term industry recognition.

In 2025, The Grand Ho Tram became the first resort in Vietnam to receive this award. Winning again in 2026 reflects the consistency of its guest experience and operational standards. This year has also brought new momentum to the resort, with the introduction of local gaming for eligible Vietnamese guests under the government's pilot programme (Resolution No.08/2025/NQ-CP) and a growing entertainment calendar featuring popular Vietnamese and regional artists.

Looking ahead, The Grand Ho Tram is preparing to debut Ixora Grand Ho Tram by Fusion in Q4/2026. The fourth hotel in the complex will join InterContinental Grand Ho Tram, Holiday Inn Resort Ho Tram Beach and Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion, bringing the resort's combined inventory to more than 1,800 rooms and villas, alongside 19 restaurants and bars.

Sharing his thoughts on this milestone, Timothy Tan, vice president of Sales & Marketing at The Grand Ho Tram, said, “Securing this prestigious award for two consecutive years is invaluable recognition of our steadfast commitment to delivering consistent guest experiences and upholding international operational standards."

"Alongside maintaining our standard of excellence, the complex proactively expands and refines its service ecosystem – from the safe, professional operation of our casino over the past year to the upcoming launch of Ixora Grand Ho Tram by Fusion, our fourth hotel property. The enduring trust and partnership from the regional travel trade community serve as a great motivator for us to continuously elevate the guest journey, working together to position Ho Tram as a premier resort, entertainment, and MICE destination in the region,” Tan said.

The Grand Ho Tram seeks responsible entertainment with pilot casino access The Grand Ho Tram has started admitting Vietnamese guests under the government’s pilot programme for prize-based gaming.

The Grand Ho Tram to host the first-ever IBF convention in Southeast Asia The Grand Ho Tram announced on January 27 that it will host the 41st Annual Convention of the International Boxing Federation (IBF), scheduled to take place May 24-28.