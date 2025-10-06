Corporate

Vingroup seeks approval for Can Gio–Vung Tau sea-crossing bridge

October 06, 2025 | 11:57
(0) user say
Vingroup has proposed a study for a bridge linking Can Gio and Vung Tau, citing the need for direct coastal connectivity after the Ba Ria–Vung Tau merger.
Vingroup seeks approval for Can Gio–Vung Tau sea-crossing bridge

In a submission to Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the group said the project is urgent to establish a direct transportation axis between coastal areas, particularly following the merger of Ba Ria – Vung Tau into Ho Chi Minh City. The proposed bridge would be developed under the build-transfer (BT) model.

The former Can Gio and Ba Ria – Vung Tau areas hold strategic positions in marine economy, tourism, and ecological urban development. However, infrastructure remains limited in the areas, mainly ferries and roundabout routes.

Therefore, investment in a route and sea-crossing bridge will shorten commuting time between two areas, creating a traffic corridor connecting functional areas in the city.

At the same time, the initiative will create driving forces for socioeconomic development, trade, tourism, and urban space expansion.

To realise key traffic infrastructure planning, Vingroup proposed that the municipal city allow the corporation to research and invest in the Can Gio – Ba Ria – Vung Tau sea-crossing route under the BT model.

Vingroup is committed to long-term partnership and contribution to improving regional connectivity and sustainable development along Ho Chi Minh City’s coastal areas.

In March, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction and the consulting unit studied a section of a southern coastal road passing through Ho Chi Minh City. The study also covers the investment plan for the Can Gio sea bridge linking with Vung Tau.

Vingroup to build $850m EV-support industrial hub in Ha Tinh Vingroup to build $850m EV-support industrial hub in Ha Tinh

Vinhomes Ha Tinh Industrial Park Investment JSC, part of Vingroup, will develop factories for lease for the electric vehicle supply chain in Vung Ang Economic Zone.
Haiphong breaks ground on landmark industrial park and LNG power plant Haiphong breaks ground on landmark industrial park and LNG power plant

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for two major projects in Haiphong on September 26.
Vingroup pledges $19 million for Typhoon Bualoi relief Vingroup pledges $19 million for Typhoon Bualoi relief

Vingroup has pledged VND500 billion ($18.96 million) to aid communities devastated by Typhoon Bualoi, marking a swift corporate response to the disaster. The support aims to help residents quickly recover and stabilise their lives.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
seacrossing bridge vung tau infrastructure Can Gio coastal areas traffic corridor Ho Chi Minh City Vingroup

