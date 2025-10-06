Vingroup seeks approval for Can Gio–Vung Tau sea-crossing bridge

In a submission to Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the group said the project is urgent to establish a direct transportation axis between coastal areas, particularly following the merger of Ba Ria – Vung Tau into Ho Chi Minh City. The proposed bridge would be developed under the build-transfer (BT) model.

The former Can Gio and Ba Ria – Vung Tau areas hold strategic positions in marine economy, tourism, and ecological urban development. However, infrastructure remains limited in the areas, mainly ferries and roundabout routes.

Therefore, investment in a route and sea-crossing bridge will shorten commuting time between two areas, creating a traffic corridor connecting functional areas in the city.

At the same time, the initiative will create driving forces for socioeconomic development, trade, tourism, and urban space expansion.

To realise key traffic infrastructure planning, Vingroup proposed that the municipal city allow the corporation to research and invest in the Can Gio – Ba Ria – Vung Tau sea-crossing route under the BT model.

Vingroup is committed to long-term partnership and contribution to improving regional connectivity and sustainable development along Ho Chi Minh City’s coastal areas.

In March, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction and the consulting unit studied a section of a southern coastal road passing through Ho Chi Minh City. The study also covers the investment plan for the Can Gio sea bridge linking with Vung Tau.

