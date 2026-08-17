Palladium Hotel Group launches Asia-Pacific HQ in Vietnam

The two Vietnamese projects will both operate under the BLESS Collection Hotels brand, including BLESS L’Ayla Ninh Van Bay scheduled to open in 2027 and BLESS Hotel Hanoi in 2028.

The group’s first project is the redevelopment of L’Alya Ninh Van Bay resort under the new name BLESS L’Ayla Ninh Van Bay, through a partnership with CONASI Property Management and Development Corporation.

Photo: CONASI

Located north of Nha Trang in Khanh Hoa province, the all-villa resort is surrounded by lush jungle and private white-sand beaches. The property is set to open in summer 2027, with 54 additional villas planned as part of the rebranding of the 5-star resort.

Palladium acquired the hotel in July and will operate it on a white-label basis while renovation work is completed next year. The project will mark the arrival of BLESS Collection Hotels in Vietnam, bringing the brand’s focus on contemporary luxury, design, gastronomy and destination-led experiences to the market.

The group has also acquired Hoa Binh Hotel in Hanoi and plans to transform the century-old property into BLESS Hotel Hanoi, with an opening scheduled for 2028.

The former Hanoitourist asset will undergo a comprehensive renovation aimed at retaining its historic character while introducing contemporary Vietnamese design. The project is expected to move the property from a 3-star to a 5-star foundation.

Palladium said it had taken a similar approach at Only YOU Madrid, where a 19th-century building in Madrid’s Chueca district was restored and converted into a contemporary lifestyle hotel.

The two projects are a part of Palladium’s strategy to showcase its presence in Vietnam and set up the country as a base for wider expansion to the Southeast Asia region. The company said its decision was driven by Vietnam’s tourism fundamentals, the growth of its luxury hospitality sector and its strategic position in the region.

Photo: Palladium Hotel Group

“Choosing where to begin in Asia was a deliberate decision and Vietnam was clear. Its growth is remarkable, but what convinced us is the shift in what the market values: distinctiveness and experience over scale alone. That is where our strengths lie,” said Jesús Sobrino, CEO of Palladium Hotel Group. “We enter Vietnam with a long-term commitment, a distinctive portfolio and every intention to grow alongside partners who share our ambition.”

The company’s new headquarters in Ho Chi Minh City will oversee business development, operations and stakeholder engagement in Vietnam, while supporting future expansion opportunities across the region.

Palladium Hotel Group currently operates more than 40 hotels and over 13,000 rooms across nine countries, according to company information.

The group’s portfolio includes BLESS Collection Hotels, The Unexpected Hotels, Only YOU Hotels, TRS Hotels, Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts, Palladium Hotels, Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel and Hard Rock Hotels, which it operates under licence.

In his remarks on Vietnam market entry, Sobrino said Palladium was also studying opportunities in other markets in Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean, including Thailand, Indonesia and the Maldives.

Sobrino said the group would remain selective in choosing properties and partners, rather than signing hotels simply because they are available. He said Palladium seeks to align its interests with those of property owners and focus on preserving asset value over the longer term.