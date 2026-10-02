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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Fusion expands Hanoi presence with LÈGACY wellness hotel

October 02, 2026 | 14:25
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LÈGACY Hanoi - A Fusion Original, a stylish 218-room hotel and wellness sanctuary, has opened in the heart of the Vietnamese capital.
Fusion expands Hanoi presence with LÈGACY wellness hotel
Photo: Fusion

Opened on September 16, the hotel offers views of the city and West Lake and marks the latest chapter in Fusion Hotel Group's expansion, reinforcing its role in Vietnam's wellness-inspired hospitality landscape.

Located in the city's historic Ngoc Ha ward, LÈGACY Hanoi pays tribute to Hanoi's rich heritage with design elements inspired by the historic O Quan Chuong Gate, the Red River, and the iconic five-petal peach blossom. Here, guests can enjoy a curated selection of experiences, from cutting-edge dining and bar concepts to restorative spa treatments, and wellness rituals.

“Hanoi has an extraordinary sense of history, culture, and identity. Our ambition with LÈGACY was to create a destination that feels truly connected to Hanoi – one that respects the character and heritage of the city while offering a fresh and contemporary hospitality experience,” Christopher Hur, CEO of Fusion Hotel Group, said during the grand opening ceremony.

"This opening is also a testament to the vision, dedication, and trust of our ownership partners. Bringing a hotel of this scale and ambition to life requires tremendous commitment and collaboration, and we are grateful for the confidence they have placed in Fusion. Today is not the end of a project. It is the beginning of a new chapter – for this hotel, for our partnership with the ownership team, and for Fusion here in Hanoi," he added.

Fusion expands Hanoi presence with LÈGACY wellness hotel
Photo: Fusion

Upon arrival, guests are captivated by a grand interpretation of the legendary Chim Hac (crane), gliding above the shimmering reception space. Throughout the lobby, abstract patterns and textures offer timeless Vietnamese cultural references with an elevated, artistic touch. Guest experience is further enhanced by a complimentary refreshment experience, Sparkling Moments service, that encourages social interaction and adds a relaxed, convivial atmosphere.

The new hotel deploys 133 service apartments on floors 9-13 and 19-21, and 85 hotel rooms on floors 14-18. The eight room types range from studios to one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units, with floor plans ranging from 37 to 105 square metres.

The hotel options include 20 Original Rooms, 45 Deluxe Suites, 5 Premium Deluxe Suites, and 15 Executive Suites. Each has a private balcony framed by floor-to-ceiling windows, a choice of twin or double beds, and a vintage record player with a selection of vinyl classics. The apartments have a distinctly Vietnamese heritage-inspired design, with warm wooden tones combined with indigo blue, and terracotta accents.

As each hotel room and suite is situated on a high floor, they offer natural light, and spacious views.

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At a time when Vietnam’s culinary scene is entering a compelling new era of creative expression, Fusion Original Saigon Centre welcomes Ninh Le Trung Hau as executive chef – a rising talent redefining contemporary Vietnamese cuisine through precision, restraint, and cultural storytelling.
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By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
fusion LÈGACY Hanoi Hanoi opening grand opening

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