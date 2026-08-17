Eastin Grand Saigon puts Vietnamese twist on afternoon tea

The afternoon tea features a selection of savoury bites, delicate pastries, and premium tea, offering a combination of familiar Vietnamese flavours and the more traditional elements associated with afternoon tea. Priced at VND450,000++ ($18) per set for two guests, the offering is available daily at Rice Paper and Cay Da Cafe.

The concept gives guests an opportunity to explore Vietnamese-inspired flavours in a different format, with the selection designed to provide a relaxed afternoon dining experience. Rather than focusing solely on conventional afternoon tea offerings, the menu places local flavours at the centre of the experience, reflecting the hotel's wider dining portfolio.

Photo: Eastin Grand Hotel Saigon

For guests looking to spend an afternoon at the hotel, the setting provides an alternative to a full meal while retaining the social aspect of sharing food and tea. The set is designed for two guests, making it suitable for a casual afternoon gathering or a break during a stay in Ho Chi Minh City.

The afternoon tea is part of Eastin Grand Hotel Saigon's food and beverage offering, which includes three restaurants and one bar. The hotel's dining venues cater to both hotel guests and visitors, with its food and beverage operations complementing its accommodation, meeting, and business facilities.

Located at 253 Nguyen Van Troi street in Phu Nhuan ward, Eastin Grand Hotel Saigon is situated between Ho Chi Minh City's centre and Tan Son Nhat International Airport. The location provides access to the city's central areas while remaining close to one of the country's busiest international gateways.

The 5-star hotel offers 268 rooms and suites, including 34 connecting rooms. Its accommodation portfolio is supported by facilities designed for both leisure and business travellers, with conference rooms equipped with modern technology.

Rooms are equipped with LCD flat-screen televisions and offer a selection of local and international television channels. Standard amenities include minibars, individual safety boxes, and tea and coffee-making facilities, while complimentary Wi-Fi is available throughout the hotel.

Photo: Eastin Grand Hotel Saigon

Guests staying in Executive Club rooms and suites are also entitled to additional benefits aimed at business travellers, adding another layer of service for those using the hotel during business trips or longer stays in Ho Chi Minh City.

The hotel also has conference facilities, allowing it to cater for meetings and events alongside its accommodation and dining operations. Its location between the city centre and Tan Son Nhat International Airport supports its positioning as an option for both corporate and leisure stays.

With its Vietnamese-inspired afternoon tea, Eastin Grand Hotel Saigon is bringing a local element to a familiar hospitality concept. The combination of traditional flavours, contemporary presentation, and a 5-star hotel setting offers guests another way to experience Vietnamese culinary influences while enjoying an afternoon dining experience in Ho Chi Minh City.

Make your wedding dreams come true at Eastin Grand Saigon Eastin Grand Saigon Hotel is offering various unique packages for this wedding season, with attractive tailored benefits for guests at its five star wedding fair “Where the happiness starts” due to be held on Saturday, April 6.