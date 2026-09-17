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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Angsana & Dhawa Ho Tram makes the case for 'slow travel'

September 17, 2026 | 16:01
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Banyan Group's Angsana & Dhawa Ho Tram Resort is at the forefront of embracing 'slow travel', a form of leisure tourism that allows travellers sufficient time to enjoy meaningful and authentic experiences.
When Slow Travel changes the way we holiday
Photo: Angsana & Dhawa Ho Tram

There is a familiar paradox to short getaways, the less time we have, the more we try to pack into it. With only a few days away, there is a natural temptation to make every hour count. A new restaurant for lunch, another place to visit in the afternoon, one more stop before dinner. By the time the trip comes to an end, the itinerary may be complete, but the feeling of having truly had a break can be harder to find. In the end, a holiday can start to feel like another deadline to get through.

This is where 'slow travel' offers a different approach. It leaves room for plans to change, for a morning to take its time, and for the day to be shaped by what feels right in the moment.

As Tran Tuan Vinh, general manager of Angsana & Dhawa Ho Tram resort, puts it, “Slow travel doesn’t mean doing nothing. It means you don’t need to rush or have a full schedule to enjoy your trip.”

A day on holiday can begin slowly, with the rest unfolding according to the mood of the moment. Some days may call for going out and exploring. On others, staying in, taking in the surroundings, enjoying an unhurried meal and simply resting may be all that is needed.

“There are many things to experience, but you don’t have to experience them all,” Vinh said. This is also how Vinh sees the role of a resort. Guests arrive with very different needs. Some are keen to explore, while others simply want a quiet day. Families may wish to spend time together, while some people simply need a break from the pace of everyday life.

A slow holiday can still be filled with experiences. What matters is that there is enough space for each person to choose what they genuinely want to do.

When Slow Travel changes the way we holiday
Photo: Angsana & Dhawa Ho Tram

Ho Tram is a destination shaped by both forest and sea, where nature remains an integral part of the landscape. Located around two hours from central Ho Chi Minh City via the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway, it is close enough for a short trip without spending too much time on the road, while still offering a feeling of distance from the familiar rhythm of the city.

Here, the Ho Tram coast meets open green spaces, giving you the freedom to spend a day at your own pace. Walk or cycle around the area instead of rushing from one place to another, or simply take a little longer over a meal.

For those who want to venture further, the area around Ho Tram and Binh Chau offers plenty to discover, from horse riding and nature experiences to hot springs and local life.

For Vinh, making guests feel that they are actually in Ho Tram has been part of the vision for Angsana & Dhawa Ho Tram from the beginning. The landscape brings the native melaleuca trees into the resort, while local ingredients, flavours and handmade products add touches of the destination to everyday moments.

These details bring a stronger sense of Ho Tram into the stay, through the landscape, the food and the local touches woven into the experience.

Slow travel, then, is not simply about slowing down. It is about choosing what you genuinely want from a journey, rather than trying to fit everything in. There may be plenty to discover, but there is no need to experience it all. What matters is having the time to enjoy the moments that feel right for you.

The idea of experiencing each destination in its own rhythm also runs through Banyan Group’s 'Vietnam For Every Season campaign', taking place from July 2026 to June 2027.

The campaign highlights four destinations across different times of the year, from lotus season in Lang Co and golden rice fields in Mu Cang Chai, to the tropical coast of Ho Tram in spring and summer on Quan Lan Island.

Each destination offers a different landscape, atmosphere and way of experiencing Vietnam, shaped by the season that surrounds it.

Angsana & Dhawa Ho Tram gains EarthCheck certification Angsana & Dhawa Ho Tram gains EarthCheck certification

Angsana & Dhawa Ho Tram is the first hospitality project in Southern Vietnam to achieve Silver certification from EarthCheck, the world’s leading consulting and advisory group for sustainable destinations and tourism organisations.
Tet experience in an idyllic hideaway at Angsana & Dhawa Ho Tram Tet experience in an idyllic hideaway at Angsana & Dhawa Ho Tram

Nestled along the unspoiled coastal road of Ho Tram, Angsana & Dhawa Ho Tram are two adjacent 5-star resorts under Banyan Group, offering the perfect sanctuary for relaxation, connection, and discovery amidst nature.
National Day comes to the coast at Angsana & Dhawa Ho Tram National Day comes to the coast at Angsana & Dhawa Ho Tram

Angsana & Dhawa Ho Tram is offering a programme of family activities, Vietnamese cuisine and seaside experiences for the National Day holiday.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Angsana & Dhawa Ho Tram slow travel

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