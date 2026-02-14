Corporate

The Grand Ho Tram opens 2026 with awards and casino pilot entry

February 14, 2026 | 09:44
(0) user say
The Grand Ho Tram has started the year with industry recognition, festive programming, and new regulatory participation, strengthening its standing in Vietnam’s integrated resort sector.

The Grand Ho Tram began 2026 with multiple industry awards, an extensive Lunar New Year celebration offering, and involvement in a government pilot scheme allowing eligible Vietnamese citizens to enter its casino under regulated conditions. The resort secured several major accolades, including recognition as Best Event Venue in Vietnam at the ASEAN Tourism Awards 2026, inclusion in Tatler Best of Vietnam 2026 for premium service and lifestyle excellence, and Travellive Hotlist 2025 Best Family Resort for its appeal to multi-generational travellers.

The Grand Ho Tram opens 2026 with awards and casino pilot entry

These honours underscore The Grand Ho Tram’s commitment to delivering international-standard facilities, thoughtful experiences, and consistently high service levels across all guest segments.

In accordance with Vietnam’s regulated framework for the gaming industry, with effect from January 5, The Grand Ho Tram Casino is participating in the government-approved pilot scheme that permits eligible Vietnamese citizens to enter and access casino services under prescribed conditions.

This milestone reflects the resort’s commitment to full regulatory compliance, responsible entertainment, and international operating standards, with casino gaming positioned as one component of a broader integrated resort offering that includes accommodation, dining, wellness, golf, events, and live entertainment.

The Grand Ho Tram opens 2026 with awards and casino pilot entry

To mark Tet Nguyen Dan 2026, The Grand Ho Tram will present a curated programme of festive activities designed for families, couples, and leisure travellers. Guests can look forward to traditional lion dance performances, seasonal decor, cultural showcases, festive dining experiences, and special holiday entertainment across the resort.

The celebrations reflect the resort’s ongoing commitment to embracing Vietnamese culture while offering a modern, elevated holiday escape for domestic and international guests alike.

The Grand Ho Tram opens 2026 with awards and casino pilot entry
The Grand Ho Tram to host the first-ever IBF convention in Southeast Asia The Grand Ho Tram to host the first-ever IBF convention in Southeast Asia

The Grand Ho Tram announced on January 27 that it will host the 41st Annual Convention of the International Boxing Federation (IBF), scheduled to take place May 24-28.
The Grand Ho Tram seeks responsible entertainment with pilot casino access The Grand Ho Tram seeks responsible entertainment with pilot casino access

The Grand Ho Tram has started admitting Vietnamese guests under the government’s pilot programme for prize-based gaming.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
The Grand Ho Tram awards casino

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
