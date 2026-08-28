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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

The perfect time to escape the city at Seahorse Resort & Spa

August 28, 2026 | 09:42
(0) user say
This National Day holiday, give yourself and your loved ones a meaningful escape at Seahorse Resort & Spa - where nature, the sea, and warm hospitality come together to create a memorable getaway.
The perfect time to escape the city at Seahorse Resort & Spa
The perfect time to escape the city and embrace the sea at Seahorse Resort & Spa on National Day. Photo: Seahorse Resort & Spa

Every National Day holiday on September 2 is a much-anticipated occasion for families, couples, and groups of friends to take a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and spend meaningful time together.

Instead of dealing with crowded city streets or overly busy destinations on this occasion, people can escape the city to enjoy the holiday at Seahorse Resort & Spa, where they can slow down and enjoy the tranquil rhythm of life amidst the blue sea, white sandy beaches, and swaying coconut palms of Mui Ne.

Located along one of the most beautiful and picturesque beaches in Mui Ne, Seahorse Resort & Spa is an ideal destination for those seeking a peaceful getaway with modern comforts and memorable experiences. With lush green gardens stretching along the coastline, distinctive traditional tiled roofs, and architecture that blends naturally with its surroundings, the resort offers a sense of relaxation from the moment you arrive.

At Seahorse Resort & Spa, each morning begins with gentle sunlight streaming through the windows, the soothing sound of waves, and the fresh sea breeze of Mui Ne.

For families, this is a wonderful opportunity to spend quality time together on the beach, allowing children to explore nature while adults unwind by the swimming pool or enjoy relaxing treatments at the Spa. For couples, it offers a romantic setting to create beautiful memories by the sea, especially as the sunset paints the sky in warm golden hues.

What makes Seahorse Resort & Spa distinctive is not only its beachfront location but also its expansive tropical gardens, carefully nurtured over the years. Tall coconut palms, lush green lawns, shaded pathways, and flower-filled gardens create a refreshing natural setting where guests can truly disconnect from the fast pace of everyday life.

It is also a favourite setting for guests to capture beautiful check-in moments surrounded by the blue sea, tropical gardens, and architectural details that reflect the unique character of Seahorse Resort & Spa.

To celebrate National Day on September 2, Seahorse Resort & Spa is offering room rates starting from VND1.95 million ($78) per room per night, making it easier for guests to enjoy a quality getaway with family and loved ones.

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Danang Marriott ushers in Lunar New Year by the sea Danang Marriott ushers in Lunar New Year by the sea

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By Nhat Ha

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
the National Day September 2 Seahorse Resort & Spa Mui Ne phan thiet resort and spa

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