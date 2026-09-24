The Reverie Saigon unveils a new approach to MICE travel

Photo courtesy of The Reverie Saigon

The hotel offers 15 meeting and event venues, including the 618-square-metre, pillar-free La Scala Ballroom, while programmes can extend beyond the formal agenda through private Saigon River yacht journeys, chauffeured city discovery by Rolls-Royce, tailored photography tours and curated dining experiences. Together, these offerings allow planners to shape MICE itineraries around both business objectives and a deeper sense of destination.

Ho Chi Minh City’s position as a leading MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism and business travel destination continues to gain international recognition. In 2025, the city was named Asia’s Best MICE Destination by the World MICE Awards, extending its winning streak since 2020, alongside two World Travel Awards titles: Asia’s Leading Business Travel Destination and Asia’s Leading Festival & Event Destination (2023–2025).

Recognising MICE as a strategic opportunity to attract business travellers, Ho Chi Minh City has made the segment a priority in its tourism development agenda. In late 2025, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council introduced a support policy for eligible MICE groups combining conferences, seminars or exhibitions with tourism activities through 2030, encouraging international arrivals and the integration of business events with accommodation and leisure.

Alongside these policy developments, Ho Chi Minh City continues to strengthen its MICE infrastructure. Terminal 3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport began operations in 2025, while Metro Line 1 introduced the city’s first urban rail connection and construction of Metro Line 2 began in January 2026. Together with an expanding road network, upscale accommodation and conference venues, these developments further strengthen the city’s capacity to welcome international MICE groups.

Beyond business, Ho Chi Minh City offers a vibrant urban landscape where architecture, history, art, shopping, and gastronomy converge. From Vietnamese dining and historic landmarks to journeys along the Saigon River, the city gives MICE programmes opportunities to incorporate authentic local experiences, creating a distinctive sense of destination, where business, leisure and discovery come together with ease.

Within this landscape, The Reverie Saigon stands out as a destination that curates a seamless MICE journey, bringing together meetings, accommodation, dining, relaxation and distinctive experiences across the city. Located at one of Ho Chi Minh City’s most iconic addresses at the intersection of Nguyen Hue Boulevard and Dong Khoi Street, the hotel delivers an exceptional standard of hospitality defined by individuality, personalised service and meticulous attention to detail.

Occupying the upper floors, its rooms and suites are distinguished by generous proportions, Italian-inspired interiors and commanding views, providing a refined retreat between business engagements and moments of leisure.

“Today’s MICE travellers expect more than an efficient meeting agenda. They are looking for meaningful destination experiences, opportunities to reconnect and moments that remain memorable long after the programme has concluded”, said Gerd Kotlorz, general manager of The Reverie Saigon.

“At The Reverie Saigon, we bring these elements together to transform a business gathering into a highly personalised journey through the city.”

The Reverie Saigon offers many meeting and event spaces, from La Scala Ballroom – one of the city’s sought-after pillar-free ballrooms – to San Carlo and Amber & Jade, alongside intimate settings for executive meetings, conferences and private luncheons. Designed for a range of event formats and group sizes, the spaces are supported by an experienced events team overseeing programmes from concept and culinary arrangements to seamless on-site execution.

After a full schedule of meetings, guests can unwind through The Reverie Saigon’s wellness and dining experiences. The Spa and outdoor swimming pool offer an opportunity to relax and recharge, while the hotel’s restaurants and bars present a diverse culinary programme spanning European and Asian cuisines.

A defining highlight is Long Trieu’s Cantonese cuisine, awarded one Michelin Star for three consecutive years. The culinary offering extends to The Long @ Times Square, renowned for international cuisine and crafted cocktails; Café Cardinal, all-day dining and afternoon tea; and The Reverie Boutique, artisanal pastries and curated gifts.

The hotel’s central location also offers easy access to the city’s diverse culinary scene, including MICHELIN Selected Vietnam House Restaurant, recognised for four consecutive years. Together, these offerings create elegant settings suited to business launches, private dinners and social gatherings.

The journey extends beyond the hotel itself, with the City Opera House, Central Post Office and an array of cultural landmarks, shopping destinations, fashion boutiques and dining venues all within convenient reach. Guiding guests along the way is an experienced Concierge team, led by a head of concierge who holds the prestigious Golden Keys to the City distinction, offering personalised recommendations and services tailored to each guest’s needs.

Guests can also discover Saigon through signature experiences unique to The Reverie Saigon, designed to reveal a different perspective of the city. From leisurely cruises along the Saigon River and city tours by Rolls-Royce to private photography tours, each experience is thoughtfully tailored to create a personal connection with the city in a distinctive way.

Here, a meeting can lead into a Michelin-starred dinner, a conference can conclude with a private journey along the Saigon River, and an incentive programme can become an intimate encounter with the culture and energy of Ho Chi Minh City.

The Reverie Saigon presents festive programme The Reverie Saigon is delighted to introduce its 2025 festive programme – “The Reverie Express”, inspired by the timeless journey of the Orient Express – an icon of classic elegance, indulgent luxury, and the endless spirit of exploration.

The Reverie Saigon appoints new general manager The Reverie Saigon has appointed German hotelier Gerd Kotlorz as its new general manager. With more than three decades of experience in luxury hospitality, he brings a nuanced understanding of guest expectations and the expertise to deliver bespoke experiences.