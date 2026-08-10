Singapore Chamber marks 61st National Day in Vietnam

The event attracted hundreds of distinguished guests, including business leaders, partners, government and diplomatic representatives, making it a platform for business connection, community engagement and stronger Singapore–Vietnam relations.

It was a signature occasion for the Singaporean business community in Vietnam to come together, celebrate Singaporean heritage and values, and strengthen connections with Vietnamese partners, friends and the wider community.

The celebration in Hanoi. Photo: SingCham

This year’s celebrations once again coincided with Singapore’s official National Day Parade - the country’s annual national celebration that brought Singaporeans together to commemorate independence, celebrate the nation’s achievements and look towards its future.

“National Day is always a special occasion for us. It is a time to celebrate who we are, to remember how far Singapore has come, and to reflect on the values that have brought us this far - resilience, adaptability, determination and, above all, our ability to come together and build something greater than ourselves. These are values that also define the Singaporean business community here in Vietnam,” said Tan Quee Peng, president of SingCham Vietnam.

Chia Han Meng, vice president, SingCham Vietnam, said, “We want every Singaporean in Vietnam to know that on August 9, there is always a place to come - a place to reconnect with old friends and a place to make new ones. We strengthen business ties between Singapore and Vietnam. But beyond business, we are also a community - a community where people look after one another, support one another, and come together on nights like this,”

The spirit of Singapore’s 61st National Day is captured in this year’s theme, “Majulah Singapura, Go Beyond!” - a call to keep moving forward, embrace new possibilities, and do more for the community and for one another.

For SingCham Vietnam, this spirit resonates with the symbolism of the dandelion, which was part of this year’s celebration. Resilient in the face of challenges and adaptable to changing environments, the dandelion sends its seeds beyond where it first takes root - representing courage, possibility and the strength to venture into new spaces.

Tan Quee Peng said, “I hope we will continue to carry the spirit of the dandelion - resilient in the face of challenges, adaptable in a changing environment, generous in sharing ideas, and courageous enough to pursue new opportunities. Because every seed carried by the wind represents a possibility, every member of SingCham represents a possibility. When those possibilities come together, they create something much bigger - a stronger chamber, stronger businesses, stronger relationships and ultimately, a stronger Singapore-Vietnam partnership.”

The celebration in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: SingCham

Singapore and Vietnam share a longstanding and multifaceted partnership, with cooperation across trade and investment, education, innovation, sustainability, digital transformation and human development.

Singapore remains one of Vietnam’s leading sources of foreign investment, while Singaporean businesses continue to contribute to Vietnam’s economic development across a wide range of sectors.

According to the Vietnamese Ministry of Finance, in the first six months of 2026, Singapore was Vietnam’s largest investor with $7.31 billion, accounting for 42.1 per cent of the country’s total newly registered capital.

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