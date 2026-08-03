Dutch businesses upbeat about Vietnam's reforms and IFC ambitions

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang. Photo: Anh Hien (VNA)

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang chaired a roundtable with leading Dutch companies in Amsterdam on July 30, where both sides discussed opportunities to deepen bilateral investment and economic cooperation.

Speaking at the event, DPM Thang welcomed the Dutch business community's continued interest in Vietnam and highlighted the growing momentum in bilateral relations. He noted that Vietnam and the Netherlands have developed a substantive and increasingly effective partnership, particularly in trade, investment, and economic cooperation. The Netherlands is currently Vietnam's largest trading partner within the European Union and serves as a key gateway for Vietnamese exports to the European market.

During the first five months of 2026, two-way trade reached more than $6.74 billion, up 21.9 per cent on-year.

As of the end of May, the Netherlands had 476 active ventures in Vietnam with total registered capital exceeding $15 billion, maintaining its position as the largest EU investor in the country. Major Dutch companies, including Heineken, Unilever, De Heus, and Philips, have established long-term operations and expanded successfully in Vietnam.

Building on the Comprehensive Partnership established in 2019, together with several sector-specific strategic cooperation frameworks, Thang said the two countries have significant potential to strengthen further cooperation in complementary sectors, including financial services, logistics, ports, high technology, water management, the green transition, and innovation.

He also highlighted Vietnam's ongoing efforts to improve its institutional framework, develop modern infrastructure, promote science, technology, innovation, and high-quality workers, while accelerating the establishment of Vietnam's International Financial Centre (VIFC) in Ho Chi Minh City and Danang to create new growth drivers and mobilise development resources more effectively.

Dutch business representatives welcomed Vietnam's development outlook, particularly its institutional reform agenda, plans for the VIFC, and commitment to innovation. Participants expressed interest in expanding cooperation in finance, international financial services, semiconductors, AI, logistics, port development, shipbuilding, water management, renewable energy, and the green transition.

Businesses also discussed financing mechanisms for infrastructure and sustainable development projects, investment policies, and strategies for developing a highly skilled workforce. They encouraged Vietnam to maintain a stable and transparent investment environment to support long-term inititatives. Several companies shared plans to expand existing operations, increase investment capital, and explore new projects in Vietnam.

Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc. Photo: Anh Hien (VNA)

At the roundtable, Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc, Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Pham Tien Dung, and representatives from relevant ministries addressed issues raised by Dutch businesses, including one-stop investment procedures, blended finance mechanisms, Vietnam's semiconductor development strategy, and new investment incentives and support policies.

DPM Thang stressed that Vietnam remains one of the region's most attractive investment destinations, noting that inflows of foreign investment in the first half of 2026 reached a record high. Vietnam is continuing to improve its legal framework and introduce more competitive incentive policies to attract high-quality investment, particularly in science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, and financial services.

At the same time, the government is building a comprehensive investment support ecosystem covering business matchmaking, research and development, talent attraction, workforce training, as well as project implementation and expansion.

Looking ahead, he said the government will continue improving the investment climate, developing integrated infrastructure, strengthening human capital, and ensuring policy stability and transparency to create new advantages for long-term investment.

Dutch business leaders welcomed the discussions, saying the dialogue had reinforced their confidence in Vietnam's investment environment and long-term development strategy.

They reaffirmed plans to expand existing projects and explore new investment opportunities in sectors prioritised by the Vietnamese government. Both sides expressed confidence that the increasingly close partnership and complementary strengths of the two economies would create new opportunities for cooperation in the years ahead.

Photo: Anh Hien (VNA)

Also on July 30, DPM Thang met with Olaf Gelhausen, global CEO of APM Terminals, and the company's senior leadership at the Port of Rotterdam, one of the world's leading maritime and logistics hubs.

He praised APM Terminals' contributions to Vietnam's port sector through its participation in several major infrastructure projects that have helped modernise the country's maritime network and improve operational capacity.

Among the key projects is Hateco Haiphong International Container Terminal at Lach Huyen Port, designed to handle approximately two million TEUs annually. Another flagship investment is Lien Chieu Container Terminal in Danang, jointly developed by Hateco and APM Terminals, with total investment exceeding $2 billion. The project is expected to become a modern container port and a major transhipment hub for central Vietnam.

The DPM said these projects expand Vietnam's port capacity while introducing international standards in governance, operations, automation, and sustainable development, supporting the global maritime industry's green transition.

Vietnam has identified the maritime economy, port development, and logistics as key drivers of rapid and sustainable growth during the next stage of development. The country expects substantial investment demand in port infrastructure between 2026 and 2030, aiming to increase annual cargo throughput to around 1.4-1.6 billion tonnes by 2030 while developing a modern, smart, and environmentally focussed logistics ecosystem.

Vietnam is also prioritising investment in strategic infrastructure, particularly transport, ports, and logistics, alongside digital and green transformation and the development of its VIFC to mobilise capital, technology, and management expertise for economic development.

Gelhausen described Vietnam as one of APM Terminals' most important markets in Southeast Asia and said the company was proud to contribute to the country's next phase of development through modern port infrastructure, stronger logistics capabilities, and enhanced supply chain connectivity.

Sharing the company's international experience, APM Terminals highlighted public-private partnerships as a critical model for mobilising investment into port infrastructure, digital infrastructure, and logistics connectivity.

Under this approach, governments provide leadership through planning, regulatory frameworks, and core infrastructure, while the private sector invests in technology, operational innovation, and modern logistics solutions.

The company also expressed interest in expanding its investment footprint in Vietnam, particularly in multimodal logistics infrastructure and rail-port connectivity.

APM Terminals believes port cities such as Haiphong and Danang have strong potential to develop integrated logistics models that efficiently connect seaports, railways, and industrial parks, enhancing Vietnam's competitiveness and strengthening its role as a regional logistics and transhipment hub.

The discussions reflected APM Terminals' strong confidence in Vietnam's long-term development potential, particularly in the ports and logistics sectors, and laid the groundwork for exploring further cooperation on modern logistics infrastructure and deeper integration into global supply chains.

Dutch agree on expansion of initiatives Vietnam and the Netherlands will further facilitate enterprises of both sides to invest in their respective territories, with bilateral trade continuing its growing trend backed by a trade deal with the EU.

Dutch businesses keen to invest in Hung Yen CTP Netherlands intends to develop industrial parks offering comprehensive services in diverse localities across Vietnam, including Hung Yen province.