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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Mechanical engineering drives Ho Chi Minh City’s growth in Q1

June 15, 2026 | 15:00
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In the first quarter of 2026, Ho Chi Minh City witnessed an 8.27 per cent growth rate – the highest in five years – with mechanical engineering, a key industrial sector, playing a foundational role.

Beyond growth, the sector is also accelerating its upgrade as enterprises intensify the adoption of technology and automation, while engaging more deeply in high-value supply chains.

Mechanical engineering drives Ho Chi Minh City’s growth in Q1
MTA Vietnam 2026 officially returns this July 1-4, 2026 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: MTA Vietnam 2025

Amid this transformation, MTA Vietnam 2026, slated to take place from July 1-4 in Ho Chi Minh City, has emerged as a prominent technology convergence point, where businesses gain direct access to advanced manufacturing solutions and help shape the direction for the next development phase.

According to Ho Chi Minh City Statistics Office, the first quarter of 2026 marked a period of robust economic momentum, with growth hitting a five-year high at 8.27 per cent, supported by an 11 per cent hike in the Industrial Production Index.

Within this, mechanical engineering – one of the city’s industrial pillars – grew by 11.3 per cent, continuing to affirm its foundational role in the shift toward smart manufacturing and automation.

Notably, many enterprises have gradually moved from basic processing to the production of high-tech products, reflecting an ongoing upgrade in technical capabilities and deeper integration into supply chains.

At the same time, digital transformation, supply-demand connectivity, and trade promotion activities have also been intensified, creating better conditions for businesses to expand cooperation and pursue sustainable development.

Against this backdrop, the imperative to access emerging technologies and forge strategic alliances has become more critical than ever.

MTA Vietnam 2026 continues to serve as a strategic convergence point for the entire industry – where trends are translated into reality, technologies are applied on-site, and collaboration opportunities are formed directly.

It is a platform for enterprises not only to keep pace, but to proactively shape their position within the next-generation manufacturing supply chain.

Celebrating its 22nd edition, MTA Vietnam 2026 will return to centre stage at SECC from July 1 to 4, 2026.

The event will expand its exhibition space to 13,200 square metres and feature more than 450 prestigious exhibiting brands from 21 countries and territories, with strong participation from industrial leaders including Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan (China), Thailand and the United States.

Organisers expect the exhibition to pull in over 13,100 industry specialists and trade visitors.

With this expansion, the exhibition continues to position itself as a high-calibre marketplace, bridging enterprises with breakthrough technologies ranging from multi-axis CNC systems and precision metrology to emerging trends in sustainable manufacturing.

A strategic highlight of this year’s event is the Supporting Industry Show 2026, a collaborative initiative between the Japan External Trade Organization in Ho Chi Minh City, the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre, and the Center for Supporting Industries Development.

Driven by the collaboration of 44 supporting sector enterprises from Japan and Vietnam, this showcase transcends a conventional exhibition, serving as a 'strategic gateway' for global integration.

It provides a unique platform where domestic suppliers can align with international standards, engage with high-potential partners, and carve their path into global value chains.

This presence not only expands cooperation opportunities but also creates a strong driving force for upgrading production capabilities and increasing localisation rates – key factors enabling Vietnam’s mechanical engineering industry to make a breakthrough in the coming period.

In addition, a dedicated “Ho Chi Minh City Pavilion” for the supporting industries sector was organised by the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre of Ho Chi Minh City (ITPC), in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Supporting Industries Association (HASI). In this exhibition area, businesses were able to showcase their manufacturing capabilities, seek potential partners, and gradually increase localisation rates.

Mechanical engineering drives Ho Chi Minh City’s growth in Q1
MTA Vietnam 2026 is set to host over 450+ prestigious exhibitors from 21 countries and territories. Photo: MTA Vietnam 2025

Moving beyond the boundaries of a conventional trade show, MTA Vietnam 2026 solidifies its role as a strategic nexus, where cutting-edge technological solutions materialise through immersive experiences and high-level networking initiatives

Departing from traditional networking formats, ‘Speech Matching’ at MTA Vietnam 2026 introduces a new approach to connectivity: the Organising Committee will arrange 10-15 minute quick exchange sessions, where companies briefly present their capabilities and needs, enabling partners to quickly assess compatibility.

Each meeting is carefully curated and clearly structured – optimising time, enhancing efficiency, and fostering meaningful collaboration opportunities directly at the event.

From these initial connections, the parties can easily continue in-depth discussions, opening up concrete partnership opportunities after the event.

Mechanical engineering drives Ho Chi Minh City’s growth in Q1
‘Speech Matching’ – Professional business matchmaking at MTA Vietnam. Photo: MTA Vietnam 2025

Making its debut at MTA Vietnam, the Mechanical Engineering in The Intelligent Age Summit is not merely a conference, but a declaration of a new vision for the industry –placing engineers at the centre of every transformation.

From ‘hands-on craftsmanship’ to ‘digital intelligence’, it is a space to honour those who have laid the foundations of the mechanical engineering sector, while also opening dialogue on the role of the new generation of engineers – those who master technology, data, and smart manufacturing ecosystems.

Building on the resounding success of its 2025 show, the Sourcing Fair for Supporting Industries 2026 – hosted by Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade in collaboration with HEPZA, SHTP, and CSID – continues to serve as a strategic bridge between foreign-invested enterprises and domestic suppliers.

The event creates a direct networking platform where Vietnamese businesses have the opportunity to access real demands from international corporations, thereby enhancing their technological capabilities, product quality, and management capacity.

With a legacy spanning over 22 years, MTA Vietnam has defined its position as the premier trade platform for precision engineering and manufacturing in Vietnam. It also serves as a launchpad for enterprises to access innovation and integrate into global value chains in the era of smart manufacturing.

Register now to experience breakthrough advancements firsthand and network with a community of leading experts driving Vietnam’s Precision Engineering and Manufacturing sector.

Exhibition information:

The 22nd International Precision Engineering and Manufacturing Exhibition and Conference - MTA Vietnam 2026

Opening hours: 9 am – 5pm | 01 - 03.07.2026

9 am - 3 pm | 04.07.2026

Venue: Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC), 799 Nguyen Van Linh, Tan My ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Website: mtavietnam.com/

Visitor registration: https://ers-vn.informa-info.com/seminar/register/45

Contact:

Dung.Nguyen@informa.com (Ms. Dung Nguyen) (+84) 28 3622 2588 | Ext: 168

Jocelyn.Doan@informa.com (Ms. Hang Ni) (+84) 28 3622 2588 | Ext: 116
Mechanical engineering industry needs more incentives: PM Mechanical engineering industry needs more incentives: PM

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc emphasized the need to facilitate the development of the mechanical engineering industry while addressing a conference in Hanoi on September 24.
Two major expos pave the way for foreign brands to enter Vietnam Two major expos pave the way for foreign brands to enter Vietnam

Two mega shows, which are taking place in Ho Chi Minh City, are opening opportunities for foreign brands to penetrate the Vietnamese market.
MTA Vietnam 2025: 21-year journey towards global integration MTA Vietnam 2025: 21-year journey towards global integration

The International Exhibition for Precision Engineering and Manufacturing (MTA Vietnam 2025) is scheduled to take place from July 2-5 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC).

By Hong Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Mechanical engineering powers industrial production index Manufacturing solutions Advanced manufacturing Smart manufacturing Precision Engineering sustainable development

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