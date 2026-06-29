Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

69 ESG champions recognised at Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2026

June 29, 2026 | 15:48
(0) user say
On June 26, the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2026 honoured 69 ESG champions for leveraging innovation, digital transformation, and responsible business practices to drive sustainable impact across Asia.
69 ESG champions recognised at Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2026

Held at the InterContinental Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the awards ceremony brought together leading enterprises and business leaders committed to shaping a regenerative, resilient, and inclusive future.

Presented by Enterprise Asia, the AREA continues to be widely regarded as the gold standard for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and sustainability practices in Asia, recognising organisations that demonstrate innovation, accountability, and long-term value creation through sustainable business practices.

Richard Tsang, president of Enterprise Asia, stated, “The future will be defined not by the technologies we create, but by how we choose to apply them. The organisations recognised today have shown that innovation can be a force for regeneration, resilience, and inclusion. By leveraging technology responsibly, they are creating lasting value for businesses, communities, and the environment, setting a powerful example for the next generation of leaders.”

Since 2011, the AREA has recognised organisations across categories including Social Empowerment, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Green Leadership, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership, Corporate Sustainability Reporting, and Responsible Business Leadership. Reflecting the evolving ESG landscape, the AREA introduced two new categories this year–Responsible Digital Practice and Sustainable Investing. Recipients were selected from over 350 organisations through a rigorous judging process based on relevance, effectiveness and reach, and sustainability.

Honoured under the Responsible Business Leadership category are Simon Chen, chairman of ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.; Joseph N.C. Huang, chairman of E.SUN Financial Holding Co., Ltd.; and Shi-Kuan Chen, chairman of SinoPac Financial Holdings Company Limited; in recognition of their visionary leadership and commitment to sustainable business practices.

Notable awardees include Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad, Thailand’s Osotspa Public Co., Ltd. and Bricolage Philippines INC. (MR. DIY Philippines) under the Green Leadership category; while industry leaders such as Taiwan’s Cathay United Bank and Japan’s Panasonic Holdings Corporation are recognised under the Social Empowerment category. Recipients under the Investment in People category include Standard Chartered Bank Taiwan and Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation, while Suntory Beverage and Food (Thailand) Co., Ltd. and Taiwan’s Syntec Technology Co., Ltd. were among the awardees honoured in the Health Promotion category.

Award recipients recognised for their commitment to transparency and accountability include Taiwan’s CTCI Group, Thailand’s Government Housing Bank, and Vietnam’s ROX Group under the Corporate Governance and Corporate Sustainability Reporting categories.

In the Circular Economy Leadership category, Taiwan’s Far Eastern New Century Corporation and Oriental Union Chemical Corporation were among the recipients of the accolade. Thai Life Insurance Public Co., Ltd. and Taiwan Business Bank were among the inaugural recipients recognised under the newly introduced Responsible Digital Practice and Sustainable Investing categories, respectively.

AREA also presented the Emblem of Sustainability to organisations demonstrating long-standing commitment to sustainability excellence. The Silver Emblem of Sustainability, awarded to organisations recognised by the AREA for five years or more, was presented to Asia Cement Corporation, while the Gold Emblem of Sustainability, reserved for organisations honoured for 10 years or more, was presented to Thai Life Insurance Public Co., Ltd.

Prior to the awards ceremony, the International CSR & Sustainability (ICS) Summit 2026 convened over 300 C-suite executives, business leaders, and sustainability practitioners from across the region. The summit explored how digital transformation and emerging technologies can accelerate ESG adoption, drive systemic change, and unlock sustainable growth through thought leadership and cross-sector knowledge exchange.

Chairman of Enterprise Asia, Tan Sri Dr. Fong Chan Onn, said, “The promise of technology must be inclusive, and its benefits must be equitably distributed across sectors, communities, and economies. By harnessing innovation responsibly, businesses can drive meaningful progress, unlock new opportunities for sustainable growth, and create lasting positive impact for both people and the planet.”

The summit featured distinguished speakers including Dr. Niven Huang, managing director of KPMG Sustainability Consulting, Taiwan; Dr. Surina Ismail, chief sustainability officer of Group Sustainability at IOI Corporation Bhd; Nguyen Cong Minh Bao, co-founder & managing partner at Green Transition Consulting & Training, country manager of GRI in Vietnam and national representative of Travelife in Vietnam, alongside other leading sustainability experts from across the globe.

The AREA and ICS Summit 2026 are proudly endorsed by the Malaysian Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, and supported by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Malaysia, CCI France Malaysia, Climate Governance Malaysia, CSROne, Danish Chamber of Commerce Malaysia, EuroCham Malaysia, Green Transition, Myanmar Business Executives Association, Singapore-Thai Chamber of Commerce, and Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy; with PR Newswire as the official news release distribution partner; Dailywire.asia and Commercial Times as media partners, and NIVEA Malaysia as the door gift sponsor.

Greenfeed Vietnam wins twice at Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards Greenfeed Vietnam wins twice at Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards

On June 28, Greenfeed Vietnam announced its recognition as one of the first Vietnam agri-food companies to receive the prestigious Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2024.
Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2025 honours ESG champions Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2025 honours ESG champions

The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2025 honoured 81 environmental, social, and governance (ESG) champions driving Asia’s shift towards a regenerative economy.
Danang kicks off construction of $460 million new urban area Danang kicks off construction of $460 million new urban area

The groundbreaking ceremony for a landmark new urban area valued at $460 million took place in Son Tra district, Danang, on March 21.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
area innovation digital transformation sustainable development CSR ESG

Related Contents

Top 100 ESG Vietnam Green Enterprises announced for 2026

Top 100 ESG Vietnam Green Enterprises announced for 2026

Vietnam, Singapore aim to shape ASEAN's future through AI and green growth

Vietnam, Singapore aim to shape ASEAN's future through AI and green growth

Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology and OECD strengthen cooperation

Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology and OECD strengthen cooperation

Prime Minister: Science and technology, and digital transformation must serve economic development

Prime Minister: Science and technology, and digital transformation must serve economic development

WebComm, ASUS launch Thailand's first Zero Trust PC for enterprise cybersecurity

WebComm, ASUS launch Thailand's first Zero Trust PC for enterprise cybersecurity

SSCorp and DVL launch digital asset auction platform

SSCorp and DVL launch digital asset auction platform

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

Citi Vietnam named Best Sustainable Bank by FinanceAsia

Citi Vietnam named Best Sustainable Bank by FinanceAsia

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

illum.e opens sixth Singapore campus in Tampines amid MOE education reform demand

illum.e opens sixth Singapore campus in Tampines amid MOE education reform demand

HONMA Golf reports resilient FY2025/26 with visible sales and net profit improvements

HONMA Golf reports resilient FY2025/26 with visible sales and net profit improvements

BOCHK and TVB conclude Wealth Management Expo 2026 on global expansion theme

BOCHK and TVB conclude Wealth Management Expo 2026 on global expansion theme

De Beers Diamond Report finds natural diamonds lead US luxury jewellery demand

De Beers Diamond Report finds natural diamonds lead US luxury jewellery demand

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020