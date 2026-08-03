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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Envision Energy secures 200 MW nearshore wind project in Vietnam

August 03, 2026 | 23:03
(0) user say
On August 3, Chinese manufacturer Envision Energy secured an order from REE Energy to supply wind turbines for a 200 MW nearshore wind project in Vietnam.
Envision Energy secures 200 MW nearshore wind project in Vietnam
Illustration photo: Shutterstock

With a total capacity of 200 MW, the project is Envision's largest overseas nearshore wind project to date, marking a major breakthrough in the deployment of its energy system across Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

The Phu Cuong 1A and 1B project in Can Tho will deploy 25 Envision EN-226/8.X YE wind turbines, with batch deliveries scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2027 and grid connection targeted for October 2027.

Highly suited to the low- to medium-wind conditions of nearshore waters in Vietnam and across Southeast Asia, the turbines combine proven technology, strong site adaptability and reliable lifecycle performance to maximise energy production and deliver long-term project value.

The move marks Envision Energy's second landmark collaboration with REE Group, building on the strong progress of the 128 MW Vinh Long wind projects. The first batch of turbines for Vinh Long rolled off the production line at the end of April 2026, and all wind turbine units are being shipped to the project site in batches as scheduled.

Edward Hou, senior vice president and president of Asia-Pacific Region at Envision Energy, said, "The next phase of wind development will be defined not only by scale, but by how effectively technology can be matched to local resources and long-term system needs. Through the Phu Cuong Project, Envision aims to show how locally adapted technology, reliable execution and lifecycle services can deliver enduring value."

"It marks an important step of Envision's Future Energy System across Southeast Asia, integrating intelligent renewable generation, energy storage, AI-powered energy management and digital capabilities to build more reliable and more resilient clean-energy infrastructure. We look forward to advancing a scalable model for nearshore wind development and supporting the energy transition in Vietnam and across the region," Hou said.

Nguyen Quang Quyen, managing director of REE Energy, said, "The development of nearshore wind in Vietnam calls for long-term partnerships built on suitable technology, reliable delivery and sustained asset performance."

"The Phu Cuong project represents the next step in our collaboration and an opportunity to apply these capabilities at greater scale. Together, we aim to deliver a high-quality project that supports the reliable development of nearshore wind and contributes to Vietnam's long-term energy transition," he added.

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The Asia-Pacific Wind Energy Summit 2026 will take place on June 9-11 in Hanoi.
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The 2026 APAC Wind Energy Summit has opened in Hanoi, bringing together policymakers, investors, and industry leaders to discuss offshore wind development and energy transition in the region.
Norwegian OSW firms return to Hanoi as Vietnam advances clean energy push Norwegian OSW firms return to Hanoi as Vietnam advances clean energy push

Strong Norwegian industry participation at the 2026 APAC Wind Energy Summit signals continued confidence in Vietnam's long-term offshore wind potential.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
wind power offshore wind power nearshore wind REE Envision Energy chinese wind turbines

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