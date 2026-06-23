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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

DFI debuts Industrial Edge AI platforms at Automate 2026

June 23, 2026 | 16:36
(0) user say
DFI, a global embedded computing leader, is showcasing its latest Industrial Edge AI portfolio powered by Intel technologies at Automate 2026 in Chicago.

TAIPEI, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI, a global leader in embedded motherboards and industrial computers, makes its debut at Automate 2026 in Chicago, showcasing its latest Industrial Edge AI portfolio. Powered by Intel® technologies, DFI's rugged edge systems, industrial panel PCs, and embedded platforms are designed to support Physical AI workloads from perception to reasoning, enabling next-generation smart manufacturing and industrial automation.

At the show, DFI will present live demonstrations covering machine vision, real-time video analytics, Vision-Language Models (VLMs), industrial HMI, and connectivity, all engineered to deliver the performance, reliability, and scalability required for next-gen smart manufacturing.

Edge AI and Industrial Safety Monitoring

DFI will showcase ECX700-ADP rugged system integrated with MemeryX M.2 AI accelerator, powering a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) detection solution that verifies worker safety gear compliance in real time. Designed to withstand vibration, wide operating temperatures, water, and dust, the ECX700-ADP is built to meet IP67 and IP69K protection requirements for demanding industrial environments. The system was honored with the 2026 Taiwan Excellence Award and will also be displayed at the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion.

Industrial Panel PCs: Ultimate Protection and Versatile I/O Expandability

DFI will present the KSX215P-EHL industrial panel PC, designed to meet IP66 and IP69K protection requirements for water, dust, and high-pressure wash-down resistance. The KS156P-MTH, integrated with Hilscher's cifX Mini PC Card series and M.2 module support, will also be featured in a "Smart Production Console" demonstration to highlight flexible I/O expandability and seamless IIoT connectivity.

High-Performance IPC Systems for Advanced AI Workloads

In Collaboration with South Korean AI chip provider Mobilint, DFI premieres the RM310-RAP smart surveillance system. Powered by AMD processors and the MLA100 AI PCIe accelerator, this compact 1U short-depth rackmount system delivers high AI performance with low power consumption for space-constrained deployments. The system combines both Vision AI and VLM-based contextual analysis to enable real-time threat detection and intelligent alerts for public safety and industrial security applications.

Exhibition Information
Date: June 22 – 25, 2026
Venue: McCormick Place, Chicago, IL, USA
DFI Booth: North Hall, Booth 17015 (Integrated Solutions Center)
Taiwan Excellence Pavilion: South Hall, Booth 441

By PR Newswire

DFI

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
DFI Industrial Edge AI Embedded computing leader Smart manufacturing

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