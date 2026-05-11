King’s College Wimbledon to open in Ho Chi Minh City

Set to open in August 2027, the new campus will be located in The Global City township and marks the extension of the school’s nearly 200 years of academic heritage into Vietnam. The institution will provide a full curriculum from kindergarten through to secondary school.

British deputy consul general in Ho Chi Minh City William Lawrenson said the launch reflects the growing partnership between the United Kingdom and Vietnam in the education sector.

“Under the UK-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, education stands proudly as one of the six pillars of collaboration. The launch of King’s College Wimbledon in Ho Chi Minh City is a compelling demonstration of our commitment, and a flagship example of bilateral collaboration aligned with Vietnam’s ambitions to attract world-leading education providers,” Lawrenson noted.

Building on this theme of bilateral cooperation, director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu said the new facility served as a vital bridge between global educational standards and local development goals.

“It reflects the trust and long-term commitment of international partners to the development of Vietnamese education. We see a strong alignment between King’s ‘mind, spirit, and heart’ philosophy and our own educational philosophy of nurturing students who are both morally sound and intellectually brilliant,” Hieu said.

Kieran McLaughlin, who graduated from Cambridge University and has over three decades of experience in the education globally, will serve as the founding head of school for the Vietnam campus.

He stated that the facility would combine the history and traditions of the British institution with world-class facilities, alongside a personal enrichment programme designed to equip pupils with flexible skills for the modern world.

“The Ho Chi Minh City facility will be governed and quality assured directly by the founding school to ensure an authentic academic experience. This involves direct oversight of curriculum design, teacher recruitment, professional development, and pastoral care,” McLaughlin said.

Anne Cotton, head of King’s College School, Wimbledon and honorary principal of the new campus, said that the school was deeply dedicated to providing students with the best possible preparation for life beyond the classroom.

“The school offers a structured scholarship programme, with independent projects and the King’s Essay in sixth form, alongside extensive academic clubs and societies,” Cotton said. “It also provides strong higher education and career support, including one-to-one guidance, university fairs, internships, work experience, corporate placements, and alumni mentoring beyond graduation up to age 25.”

Spanning nearly two hectares, the campus is designed by global architectural practice Broadway Malyan. It features state-of-the-art facilities supporting both academic and personal development, including a 7-a-side football field, indoor sports halls, a 25-metre swimming pool, science laboratories, and a 500-seat theatre.

King’s College School, Wimbledon’s design by Broadway Malyan

Founded in 1829, King’s College School, Wimbledon is consistently ranked among the top schools globally. The institution reports outstanding academic outcomes, with over 98 per cent of General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) grades at A* or A, and more than 96 per cent of A Level results achieving A*, A, or B grades. A significant portion of its students progress to highly selective universities worldwide, including Oxford, Cambridge, and Ivy League institutions.

Parents and interested individuals can now visit the newly opened school gallery at 01 Vo Nguyen Giap street in An Khanh ward to learn more about the curriculum and explore the campus design.

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