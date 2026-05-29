NS BlueScope launches 2026 Vietnam Steel Architecture Awards

Following the success of the 2024 season, the 2026 awards were announced on May 11. Organised in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City University of Architecture, the programme aims to connect design consultants, contractors, project owners, and architecture students nationwide.

Beyond recognising exceptional steel-based architectural projects and concepts in Vietnam, this year’s offering seeks to foster architectural innovation through steel applications and create a platform for sharing practical experiences from completed projects, particularly those utilising NS BlueScope Vietnam’s materials and solutions.

The initiative reinforces that steel is a prime solution for structural requirements and durability, while increasingly becoming part of architectural language associated with flexibility, efficiency, and sustainable development.

A representative of NS BlueScope Vietnam said, “We believe every coated steel structure has the potential to become a ‘Timeless Design.’ This Award serves as a platform to honour outstanding designs while inspiring creative thinking and the application of advanced materials to shape sustainable values for future generations.”

The awards are open nationwide and includes two main categories: Professional and Student.

The Professional category is open to design consultancies, architects, contractors, or in-house design teams of project owners legally operating in Vietnam, with entries in two groups: Industrial and Commercial.

The Student category focuses on industrial architecture design concepts. This year marks the first time the category has been expanded, providing broader opportunities for industrial architectural ideas to connect with the professional community and real-world construction practices.

Entries will be evaluated based on category-specific criteria.

For the Professional category, projects will be assessed across three criteria: Design Excellence (50 per cent), Innovation in applying steel materials and solutions (30 per cent), and Sustainability (20 per cent).

Eligible projects must be completed and operational in Vietnam, utilising COLORBOND® or ZINCALUME® steel.

For the Student category, submissions will be evaluated across five equally weighted criteria (20 per cent each): design concept, flexibility, innovation, sustainability, and creativity in applying steel materials and solutions.

This year’s jury panel comprises 15 judges across both categories, including architects, experts, lecturers, researchers, and industry representatives from universities, the Ho Chi Minh City Architects Association, the Department of Planning and Architecture, as well as professionals in green building, industrial ready-built factory development, and the construction sector in Vietnam.

For each project group and category, the jury will award one First Prize, one Second Prize, and two Third Prizes. The total value of prizes and scholarships exceeds VND 200 million ($7,700).

The submission period runs from May to June 28. The results of the Vietnam Steel Architecture Awards are expected to be announced in August. Participants may submit multiple entries without limitation.

Top-winning projects in the Professional category (Industrial and Commercial groups) will represent Vietnam at the BlueScope ASEAN Steel Architecture Awards, scheduled to take place in Bangkok in November.

This presents an opportunity for Vietnamese projects to gain broader regional recognition while contributing to the discourse on steel-based architectural practices aligned with sustainable development.

For detailed regulations and submission guidelines, please visit: https://tinyurl.com/Giai-thuong-kien-truc-2026

NS BlueScope Vietnam is trusted for its high-quality coated steel products, advanced technology, and innovative solutions. The company partners with clients to create iconic, aesthetically refined, and sustainable structures, contributing to national infrastructure development and sustainability goals in Vietnam.

Its flagship brands include COLORBOND®, ZINCALUME®, and steel building solutions under the LYSAGHT® brand and other trusted partners.

Operating across Southeast Asia and the west coast of North America, NS BlueScope is a joint venture between BlueScope (Australia) and Nippon Steel (Japan), employing more than 2,500 staff across 30 facilities in six countries.

NS BlueScope Vietnam’s premium coated and pre-painted steel products are certified by reputable organisations and comply with international standards such as ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 50001:2018. The company is also the first steel manufacturer in Vietnam and Southeast Asia to achieve ResponsibleSteel™ certification and has published environmental product declarations, providing transparent information on product environmental impacts for stakeholders.

NS BlueScope Vietnam honours excellence at 2024 Vietnam Industrial Architecture Awards NS BlueScope Vietnam, a steel coil coater and painter, was honoured at the 2024 Vietnam Industrial Architecture Awards on September 23.

NS BlueScope Vietnam a torch-bearer of responsible steel production As the first steel company in Vietnam to receive the ResponsibleSteelTM certification, NS BlueScope Vietnam aims to become the torch-bearer for this global standard, spreading responsible steel throughout the domestic steel manufacturing community.