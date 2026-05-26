Tay Ninh calls for investment in 187 priority ventures

The move is expected to create a new driving growth for the locality – a gateway connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Cambodia.

Industrial infrastructure tops the list with 83 ventures. Tay Ninh is calling for investments for some large-scale industrial parks, including Thanh Loi 1 Industrial Park, Thanh Duc 1 Industrial Park, Cau Khoi Industrial Park Phase 1, and Tan Long 1 Industrial Park, each spanning 500 hectares; Duc Hue 2 Industrial Park covering 450 ha; and the expanded Thanh Thanh Cong Industrial Park with a scale of 479 ha.

Moc Bai Border Gate Economic Zone is Tay Ninh’s key growth engine, with a slew of large-scale industrial–urban–service projects. They include Project 4-1 covering 360 ha, Project 4-2 spanning 454 ha, and Project 4-3 with an area of 206 ha. These ventures are expected to form an integrated ecosystem of industry, urban development and services in the international trade gateway area.

Another key focus area is the urban development and housing field, with 49 ventures. Notably, Long Huu New Urban Area covers more than 2,610 ha, Phuoc Lai New Urban Area spans 709 ha, and Luong Hoa Dynamic Urban Area has an area of 505 ha. This is coupled with multiple urban and residential initiatives in industrial and logistics development zones.

There are also 27 priority ventures in transport and logistics infrastructure. Key developments include the 150-ha Moc Bai Logistics Centre, the 260-ha Saigon Riverside Logistics Centre, and a 130-ha goods consolidation and distribution hub in Vam Co commune. The province also plans to develop an inland waterway port system to support cargo transportation and improve connectivity between industrial parks.

In the energy sector, Tay Ninh has listed 12 renewable energy initiatives, including solar, wind, and biomass power in its investment portfolio. Key projects include the 150-ha Solar Park 9 and Solar Park 10 projects in Duc Hue, alongside the Chau Thanh Wind Power Plant and the Long An Biomass Power Plant.

Furthermore, the province continues to promote the development of tourism, culture, and sports with six key initiatives. Some notable ventures include 460-ha Tan Tay Apricot Village Eco-tourism Area, a 1,200-ha medicinal herb cultivation project under forest canopies combined with ecotourism and medical services in Hoa Hoi Commune, and a theme park along the mountain road route within Ba Den Mountain National Tourist Area.

The list also covers five commercial and service initiatives, three environmental projects and two healthcare ventures.

According to Tay Ninh People’s Committee, the release of the priority list is intended to strengthen investment promotion efforts, provide businesses with easier access to information and research opportunities, and develop a database to support investment attraction in the 2026–2030 period.

Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam to support sustainable rice farming in Tay Ninh Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam, in partnership with agri-tech company Rize Vietnam and global innovation studio Ben & Archie, has launched a new sustainable rice farming project in Ben Luc commune in Tay Ninh province.

Swiss Asia Partner SA joins Prodezi on $100 million Be Milk plant Swiss Asia Partner SA, an international investment and financial advisory group headquartered in Lausanne on April 9 held a signing ceremony for a land reservation agreement with Prodezi Long An JSC (Prodezi) to develop a Be Milk dairy manufacturing factory with investment capital of $100 million in Tay Ninh province.