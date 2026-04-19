ACCA rolls out career workshops for Vietnamese students and teachers

The event, organised in collaboration with National Economics University on April 18, follows the issuance of Circular No.16/2026/TT-BGDĐT on career guidance and student streaming. The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) is rolling out a series of 'Future Pathways' workshops in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to connect schools, universities, and businesses in implementing the framework.

Ren Varma, head of mainland Southeast Asia for the ACCA. Photo: ACCA Vietnam

Speaking at the event, Ren Varma, head of mainland Southeast Asia for ACCA, said career orientation is expected to start earlier in the education cycle – rather than at university or entry into the workforce – with teachers playing a central role in delivery.

"These workshops focus on linking stakeholders and developing guidance content aligned with Vietnam's education and labour context," Varma said. "ACCA's mission is to expand access to professional learning and career opportunities for all, regardless of background. Career guidance should begin early at school level and be guided by teachers."

Vu Van Ngoc, dean of the School of Advanced Education Programmes at National Economics University, said, "Universities currently account for much of the provision of skills and career orientation. Introducing these elements earlier would make the preparation process more systematic and effective."

Nguyen Thu Ha, a representative of the Department of General Education at the Ministry of Education and Training, said, "Circular 16 provides a clearer framework for delivery. In the past, career guidance was often considered only after students completed upper secondary education, without clear provisions on implementation or coordination between schools, businesses, and higher education institutions."

Under the new framework, the circular applies across primary, lower secondary, and upper secondary levels. It sets out coordination requirements between general education institutions, higher education providers, vocational training centres, organisations, and businesses.

The principles include a continuous, system-wide approach, stronger curriculum integration, increased practical exposure, and coordination between schools, families, and employers – while maintaining student choice.

Photo: ACCA Vietnam

Within this structure, student streaming – the practice of guiding learners towards different educational tracks based on their abilities, interests, and career goals – is positioned as helping students choose appropriate pathways. Measures include combining academic learning with vocational exposure, organising career education activities in schools, and developing continuous, flexible learning routes across education levels.

Khuat Thi Lien Huong, Education Relationships lead for ACCA Mainland Southeast Asia, said the programme has drawn engagement from education stakeholders and is expected to support coordination across the system.

"ACCA will continue working with universities, secondary schools, and businesses to expand early access to career information and pathways, particularly in finance and business," she added.

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