New Zealand institutes strengthen educational exchange and cooperation with Vietnam

The delegation engaged with educational institutions, parents and students to provide information on the advantages and scholarships of applied training programmes in New Zealand. The visit comes at a pivotal time, as the New Zealand government has announced enhancements to post-study work rights for international students.

The delegation comprising representatives from Education New Zealand (ENZ) and eight Institutes of Technology & Polytechnics (ITPs) and Private Training Establishments (PTEs) undertook their first dedicated working visit to Vietnam. The mission aimed to strengthen exchange and cooperation with partners across the country’s education ecosystem.

The delegation met with representatives of the Ministry of Education and Training, engaged with local universities and colleges, provided direct consultation to parents and students through five New Zealand education events, and visited schools to deliver career orientation sessions in Ho Chi Minh City, Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Dong Nai, and Hanoi.

The ITPs and PTEs represent a key pillar of New Zealand’s education system. They offer a wide range of study pathways, from vocational certificates and diplomas to bachelor’s and master’s degrees, with a strong emphasis on applied fields such as business, hospitality and tourism management, healthcare, engineering and technology, creative design, teaching and social work. Many of these programmes are specifically tailored to align with sectors experiencing workforce shortages in New Zealand, ensuring that graduates are equipped with skills that meet both national and global labour market needs.

These institutions are distinguished by their applied education approach, with small class sizes focused on developing professional skills, and strong connections to local enterprises. This enables students to gain continuous real-world exposure throughout their studies through internships and industry-based projects. Competitive tuition fees, optimised study durations, and flexible entry requirements have made these providers an increasingly attractive option for Vietnamese students.

The delegation features representatives from Waikato Institute of Technology, Manukau Institute of Technology, Unitec Institute of Technology, Le Cordon Bleu New Zealand, Whitecliffe College, Up Education, Pacific International Hotel Management School and New Zealand Skills and Education Group. All of these institutions are ranked Category 1 – the highest rating by the New Zealand Qualifications Authority, reflecting excellence in teaching, student achievement and quality assurance.

Ben Burrowes, regional director, Asia (excluding China) at ENZ said, “We are seeing a growing number of Vietnamese students showing interest in applied training programmes in New Zealand, thanks to advantages in tuition fees as well as opportunities to work during and after their studies. Through this visit, the institutions aim to strengthen cooperation with partners in Vietnam, while also introducing study opportunities that are closely linked with work experience and career development in New Zealand.”

Alongside educational engagement activities, the New Zealand institutes are also strengthening support for Vietnamese students. The ITPs offer study grants ranging from NZD3,000 to NZD5,000 (equivalent to $1,700 – $2,900) for students who meet entry requirements and receive an offer of place. Meanwhile, the PTEs provide various scholarships for bachelor’s and master’s programmes, valued from $1,700, up to 25–35 per cent of tuition fees. Tuition fees at these institutes range $14,000 – $17,000 per year.

In August 2025, New Zealand’s ITPs announced an adjustment to entry requirements for Vietnamese students, allowing direct admission for high school graduates with a Grade 12 average of 7 or above in at least four relevant subjects, instead of the completion of the first year of university as previously requested.

International students pursuing bachelor’s and master’s degrees in New Zealand are entitled to in-study and post-study work rights. Specifically, students are allowed to work up to 25 hours per week during their studies and full-time during scheduled breaks. After graduation, those who complete bachelor’s and master’s programmes are eligible to stay in New Zealand for up to three years to gain work experience.

Recently, Immigration New Zealand introduced the Short Term Graduate Work Visa, providing students who hold a qualification at NZQCF level 5 to 7 with up to six months of open work rights, allowing time to look for work and, where appropriate, transition to an Accredited Employer Work Visa.

With the visit of New Zealand ITPs and PTEs, along with the latest scholarship policies and post-study work opportunities, New Zealand continues to affirm its commitment to supporting and welcoming Vietnamese students.

New Zealand strengthens educational cooperation with Vietnam New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's visit to Vietnam from November 14 to 17, along with a trade and education delegation, highlighted the importance of bilateral cooperation in education between the two countries.

New Zealand deepens education links with Vietnam New Zealand Education Days 2025 will be held in Ho Chi Minh City on October 11 and in Hanoi on October 12.