Career guidance aligned with global norms gain traction

The event heard that education must become more adaptable as the labour market evolves

Policy attention is shifting towards strengthening career guidance in schools and expanding learning pathways.

In this context, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) has launched a stakeholder-led initiative to support the gradual development of internationally aligned models through a series of “Future Pathways” workshops held in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

The initiative brings together regulators, schools, businesses, and professional organisations to exchange practical approaches to career guidance at the secondary level. Discussions centre on developing models that combine career information, essential skills, practical exposure, and digital tools, aimed at helping students build pathways aligned with labour market requirements.

This policy direction was reflected at a workshop held in Hanoi in mid-April, co-organised with the National Economics University, where participants focused on how to operationalise career guidance under the new regulatory framework.

Ren Varma, head of Mainland Southeast Asia for the ACCA, said expanding access to professional learning and career opportunities remains a core priority, particularly as expectations for the younger workforce continue to evolve.

“Early access to high-quality career guidance and internationally aligned learning pathways is particularly important,” he said. “Career guidance should begin earlier, in a structured and practical manner, closely linked to teachers who engage with students on a daily basis.”

Building on this approach, the ACCA aims to support schools in developing career guidance content tailored to local conditions while maintaining alignment with international standards. The programme is designed to provide secondary students with integrated learning that combines academic knowledge with practical insights, business awareness, and professional skills delivered throughout the academic year.

From the perspective of higher education institutions, the need for early intervention is becoming more evident. Vu Van Ngoc, dean of the School of Advanced Education Programmes at the National Economics University, said early career guidance has become an urgent requirement, requiring closer coordination between schools, businesses, and professional organisations.

“Through the Career Pathways programme, students gain early access to foundational knowledge in business and finance aligned with international standards, alongside opportunities to understand career fields, connect with businesses, and develop skills such as critical thinking, communication, and teamwork,” said Ngoc.

He added that integrated training models combining university education with international professional qualifications are being expanded, allowing students to work towards recognised certifications alongside their degree programmes.

Following the issuance of the Ministry of Education and Training’s (MoET) Circular No.16/2026/TT-BGDDT in March, implementation is now a key focus.

Nguyen Thu Ha, a representative from the MoET, said the circular places emphasis on delivery conditions, particularly development of teachers.

“The development of teaching and management staff is a key factor, alongside encouraging the participation of experts and businesses to provide practical perspectives,” Ha said. “Schools are also guided to utilise existing facilities and mobilise additional resources to support career guidance activities.”

Alongside this, the MoET is expected to develop a national career guidance portal providing data on industries, labour market trends, and learning pathways, while local authorities and schools will take responsibility for implementation.

Developed adaptability

Discussions at the Hanoi workshop highlighted the need to expand access to career guidance content and support students in assessing their abilities and interests when selecting study pathways.

This focus on practical implementation continued at a follow-up workshop in Ho Chi Minh City on April 22, held with partners including VHV Corp and the city’s Youth Cultural House, with participation from universities and secondary schools.

At the event, Phan Thi Bao Quyen, vice dean of the School of Accounting under the College of Business at the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City, said education needs to shift towards developing adaptability as labour market requirements evolve.

“With around 23 per cent of jobs expected to change and nearly 50 per cent of skills requiring updates, education needs to move beyond knowledge transmission,” she said. “Students are becoming more proactive in identifying the skills needed for future careers.”

She added that early career guidance helps students define clearer learning goals and better prepare for higher education through increased exposure to real-world environments, internships, and project-based learning.

Industry representatives highlighted the role of early exposure in shaping careers. Tram Tu Mai Anh, director of Assurance Services at PwC Vietnam, said access to career information and workplace experience enables students to make more informed choices.

“This is a long-term investment in personnel. Practical experience helps students develop the mindset and skills needed for career orientation,” she said. “Employers increasingly assess candidates based on their understanding of the profession, career goals, and adaptability, rather than academic results alone.”

She added that such initiatives create opportunities for businesses to engage earlier with students and contribute to workforce development.

At the school level, early adoption models are also emerging. Sedbergh Vietnam, part of the Canadian International School System, plans to integrate Foundation in Accountancy subjects under ACCA standards into its career guidance programme from the 2026-2027 academic year.

Nguyen Tran Bich Thao, a representative of the school, said integrated models combining academic and career-oriented content allow students to engage more effectively.

“Instead of separating academic learning from career guidance, integrated programmes bring these elements together,” she said.

Across both workshops, participants agreed that career guidance should be implemented early and continuously, with stronger coordination between secondary education, vocational training, higher education, professional organisations, and businesses.

On that basis, the initiative calls for expanded collaboration to develop scalable models, with the expectation that career guidance will evolve into a more structured and continuous process linked across education levels.