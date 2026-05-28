Why international patients trust Ho Chi Minh City dental clinics for implants

Since 2018, the clinic has completed more than 4,000 implant cases and treated hundreds of international patients and overseas Vietnamese from markets including Australia, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, Canada, and France.

Most international patients initially arrive uncertain about receiving treatment abroad, but many leave with a different perspective, reflecting the growing role of Ho Chi Minh City in dental tourism for implant treatment.

Most dental clinics are general practices that also perform implants. Dr. Care operates differently by concentrating entirely on implant dentistry, particularly for patients with long-term tooth loss, severe bone resorption, systemic health conditions, or failed implant histories.

At Dr. Care, the clinic’s infrastructure, diagnostic systems, and clinical training are all dedicated to implant treatment, where complex cases are treated as the standard rather than the exception.

This philosophy is reflected in the clinic’s conservative treatment approach. In one case involving an Australian patient with multiple missing upper teeth, extensive bone loss, and deteriorating remaining teeth, Dr. Care preserved every tooth that could still be maintained instead of removing the full arch.

The patient received six implants with an FP1-type prosthesis, a technically demanding restoration designed to replicate the emergence of natural teeth from healthy gum tissue.

The clinic is led by Dr. Doan Vu, master of science, specialist level II – medical director and president of the Ho Chi Minh City Chapter of the International Team for Implantology Club. His research on peri-implant soft-tissue augmentation has been published in the international peer-reviewed journal Medicine and in the Vietnam Medical Journal.

His colleague, Dr. Vo Huyen Bao Tran, MSc – full-arch implant specialist, Dr. Care Implant Clinic and APAC representative, Straumann inspirED Global Full-Arch Educator Summit, Basel, Switzerland, where leading implant educators discussed digital full-arch rehabilitation protocols.

Many international patients arrive at Dr. Care with expectations shaped by clinics in their home countries. In Australia and several Western countries, implant patients often leave surgery without temporary teeth and wait three to six months during osseointegration before receiving restorations.

At Dr. Care, temporary full-arch prostheses are produced using digital scanning technology and are typically fitted on the day of surgery or within two to six days afterward.

Another point frequently mentioned by patients is the clinic’s English-language consultation process. Patients report that explanations about treatment plans, costs, timelines, and post-operative care are detailed and clear enough to help them make informed decisions. Clinical restraint is also a key reason many patients choose the clinic.

At Dr. Care Implant Clinic, full-arch All-on-4 restoration ranges from $4,360 to $5,960, while All-on-6 treatment ranges from $6,320 to $8,720 per jaw. Prices include VAT, implant fixtures, abutments, temporary prostheses, and all clinical appointments across both treatment phases, with no consultation fees charged.

For international patients, Dr. Care follows a structured four-phase treatment process: remote preparation before travel, including CT scan review, treatment planning, and detailed online cost estimates; a first visit of 7-14 days for implant placement and temporary prosthesis delivery; a 3-6 month osseointegration period at home with remote follow-up; and a second 7-14 day visit for final ceramic restoration.

The clinic also supports patients with inner-city transportation, accommodation guidance, and pre-arranged treatment schedules so patients can focus on treatment and recovery during their stay in Vietnam.

Vietnam’s healthcare sector is projected to reach $14.25 billion by 2029, according to Statista, with dental tourism forming an important part of that growth. One reason is cost: implant treatment in Vietnam is often one-third to one-quarter the price of equivalent treatment in Australia, the United States, and Western Europe, while clinical infrastructure increasingly meets international standards.

Ho Chi Minh City, home to around 40 per cent of Vietnam’s more than 2,000 dental facilities, has become a major centre for this development. For international patients considering implant treatment abroad, the key question is no longer whether Vietnam is an option, but which clinic has the systems, communication, and clinical discipline to manage complex multiphase treatment successfully.

Dr. Care Implant Clinic

Address: P3-0.SH08, Park 3, Vinhomes Central Park, 720A Dien Bien Phu, Binh Thanh, Ho Chi Minh City

Phone: 093 82 38910

Email: cskh@drcareimplant.com

Website: drcareimplant.com

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