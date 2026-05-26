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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Chinese contractor to formulate feasibility study for Metro Line 4

May 26, 2026 | 19:00
(0) user say
A consortium comprising China’s Guangzhou Metro Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd., ARUP Vietnam, and TEDI SOUTH has been licensed to carry out the feasibility study for the nearly $6 billion Metro Line 4 in Ho Chi Minh City.
Chinese contractor to formulate feasibility study for Metro Line 4
Photo: Le Toan

Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has granted a licence to the Guangzhou Metro Design & Research Institute (GMDI) – ARUP Vietnam – TEDI SOUTH consortium to carry out the feasibility study for Metro Line 4. The 47km route will begin at Dong Thanh Depot and end at Hiep Phuoc Station.

Under the licence, the consortium will undertake the feasibility study package in line with the contractor selection results announced by Sovico Group.

GMDI is a Chinese company headquartered in Guangzhou. GMDI previously engaged in the design of Guangzhou’s metro system in China and collaborated with TEDI SOUTH on the design of Metro Line 2 sections Ben Thanh-Tham Luong and Ben Thanh-Thu Thiem.

GMDI’s main operations include metro network planning, pre-feasibility and feasibility studies, technical design, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracting, system integration, and urban railway operation consultancy.

TEDI SOUTH, a member of the Transport Engineering Design Incorporated (TEDI), is a familiar name in transport infrastructure design consultancy. The company has engaged in major projects such as the North–South high-speed railway, the Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien metro line, Ben Thanh – Tham Luong metro line, Ben Thanh – Thu Thiem metro line, the extension of Metro Line 1 to Tran Bien Ward, Long Thanh International Airport.

ARUP Vietnam is a member of the UK-based ARUP Group, a global engineering consultancy brand with nearly 80 years of experience. The company has recently participated in research and proposals for Ho Chi Minh City’s urban railway network planning.

Under the city’s master plan, Metro Line 4 is one of Ho Chi Minh City’s key urban railway routes, serving as a key link connecting the northern area with the city centre and the southern area.

The proposed route will pass through major transport corridors and key areas including Ha Huy Giap, Nguyen Oanh, Nguyen Kiem, Tan Son Nhat International Airport, Ben Thanh, and Nguyen Huu Tho before ending in Hiep Phuoc Commune.

The line is designed to include 37 stations, including both underground and elevated sections. The total investment is estimated at VND157.4 trillion ($5.9 billion). The venture will be a public-private partnership.

Ho Chi Minh City to finance Metro Line 4 with public-private partnership Ho Chi Minh City to finance Metro Line 4 with public-private partnership

Ho Chi Minh City is considering a proposal from Sovico Group to invest in Metro Line 4 using a build-transfer contract with payment via land funds combined with Transit-Oriented Development.
Visa and Ho Chi Minh City Metro Line 1 usher in seamless commuting Visa and Ho Chi Minh City Metro Line 1 usher in seamless commuting

On March 10, Visa announced its official co-sponsorship of the inauguration ceremony for Ho Chi Minh City Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien), marking a pivotal step towards modernising public transport and enhancing the daily commute for millions of residents.
Delivering urban railways and transit-oriented development Delivering urban railways and transit-oriented development

Vietnam’s efforts to expand urban rail and sustainable city development have increased attention on transit-oriented development and digital delivery tools. Giang My Huong, director of Capital Projects and Infrastructure at PwC Vietnam, shared with VIR’s Khanh Linh how PwC is supporting climate-resilient urban transport delivery.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
Metro Line 4 urban railway Ho Chi Minh City TEDI SOUTH feasibility study ARUP Vietnam GMDI

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