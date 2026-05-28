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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam enhances cooperation in digital economy and AI with regional partners

May 28, 2026 | 15:56
(0) user say
Vietnam will increase cooperation in digital economy, AI and innovation with Thailand and Singapore as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.

Vietnamese Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan on May 28 exchanged a Letter of Intent with Prof., Dr. Yodchanan Wongsawat, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation of Thailand.

Vietnam enhances cooperation in digital economy and AI with regional partners
Vietnamese Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan and Prof., Dr. Yodchanan Wongsawat exchanged Letters of Intents. Photo: the MST

The event was held in Bangkok under the witness of the leaders of the two countries.

The two sides are reaffirming their commitment to implementing the agreement on cooperation in science, technology and innovation between the government of Vietnam and the government of the Kingdom of Thailand, signed in Bangkok in August 2017.

This exchange demonstrates the determination of both sides to restore and encourage implementation of the agreement, thereby creating a foundation for expanding cooperation in research, innovation, and technological development between the two countries, bringing practical benefits to the scientific community, businesses, and people of Vietnam and Thailand.

This activity is also significant in the context of the two countries looking forward to celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, and contributes to concretising the Vietnam-Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which was upgraded in May 2025.

Earlier on May 26 in Hanoi, the Vietnamese minister worked with Rajpal Singh, Ambassador of Singapore to Vietnam, to discuss directions for strengthening cooperation between Vietnam and Singapore in the fields of AI, digital economy, innovation, and digital capacity development, and to encourage models for connecting technology with businesses.

Vietnam enhances cooperation in digital economy and AI with regional partners
Vietnamese Minister Vu Hai Quan worked with Rajpal Singh, Ambassador of Singapore to Vietnam. Photo: The MST

Singapore expressed its desire to upgrade digital cooperation with Vietnam to a new level, including boosting the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) model towards VSIP 2.0 with the application of digital technology, smart manufacturing, and sustainable community development.

At the meeting, Minister Quan proposed Singapore sharing experiences in building and measuring the contribution of the digital economy to GDP growth; strengthening the implementation of innovation programmes, including the "100 Experiments" model, to connect technology with businesses; supporting the enhancement of digital governance capacity, training of technology personnel, and sharing experiences in building digital transformation policies and cross-border data governance.

The Vietnamese minister emphasised that Vietnam prioritises the development of core technologies, improving the efficiency of state governance, and perfecting policies to encourage sci-tech and digital transformation to serve economic growth.

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By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Vietnam Thailand singapore innovation AI digital economy

Themes: Digital Transformation

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