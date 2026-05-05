Intel relocates key assembly and testing lines to Ho Chi Minh City

The information was disclosed by Saigon Hi-Tech Park Management Authority in a report submitted to Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on April 27 on the operational status of Intel Products Vietnam and the outcomes of cooperation in sponsoring equipment for semiconductor workforce training.

A panorama of Intel facility at Saigon Hi-Tech Park in Ho Chi Minh City

According to the report, Intel’s Vietnam facility at the Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) has consistently played a key role in the corporation’s global semiconductor manufacturing supply chain.

As part of its manufacturing restructuring strategy, Intel has been relocating a portion of its assembly, packaging and testing operations from Costa Rica to Vietnam to produce chip products for servers used in data centres and next-generation network connectivity.

At present, Intel is focusing on deepening investment and transferring advanced semiconductor packaging and testing technologies to enhance Vietnam’s production capabilities.

This includes the Panther Lake and Wildcat Lake processors, built on the most advanced 18A technology, integrating AI capabilities and enhanced graphics support to optimise performance and improve energy efficiency.

After 20 years of presence in Vietnam, the facility at the Saigon Hi-Tech Park has become the largest assembly and test site within Intel’s global manufacturing network, with cumulative output from 2010 to 2021 exceeding three billion units.

The plant, covering 46.6 hectares, has a total investment value approximating $1.5 billion, accounting for nearly 30 per cent of the total registered investment in the Saigon Hi-Tech Park.

Intel Products Vietnam has recorded steadily rising export value, reaching $10.31 billion in 2023, $11.41 billion in 2024, and $11.67 billion in 2025.

Exports are projected to set a new milestone of $14.6 billion in 2026, an increase of 25 per cent compared to 2025.

Beyond its contribution to Ho Chi Minh City’s economic development, Intel’s facility at SHTP directly creates more than 2,700 high-skilled technical jobs, with average income levels approximately three times higher than the general average of conventional FDI in the city.

In addition, Intel has supported Vietnam’s workforce training by sponsoring a semiconductor packaging and testing line comprising 13 specialised pieces of equipment for the SHTP Training Centre.

The SHTP Training Centre is currently completing its cleanroom and is scheduled to launch its hands-on training workshop on May 31.

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