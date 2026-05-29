300 exhibitors gather at IEAE 2026 to explore Vietnam’s electronics market

Taking place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City from May 28 to 30, IEAE 2026 features more than 500 booths across 10,000 square metres, bringing together hundreds of brands, thousands of products, and the latest technologies.

Products showcased at IEAE 2026 reflect the strong growth of smart electronics trends, particularly in areas such as AI-powered Internet of Things, smart home devices, consumer electronics, electronic components, and energy-saving equipment.

A representative of Guangdong Chunmi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd said, “Southeast Asia is an increasingly dynamic region on the global map. Consumer demand and purchasing power in this market are growing rapidly, which is why we chose Vietnam as our destination. We hope Vietnamese consumers will increasingly welcome our home appliance products.”

“As this is our first time participating in the exhibition, we would like to introduce a wide range of products to Vietnamese consumers. Our flagship products are rice cookers with diverse designs and functions. In addition, we are showcasing electric stoves and microwave ovens featuring modern, youthful designs tailored to Vietnamese consumer preferences.”

Nguyen Thi Nhu Phuong, head of the Vietnam Electronic Industries Association’s representative office in Ho Chi Minh City, noted that many Chinese enterprises showcased highly refined products at the expo, featuring AI integration, modern designs, and competitive pricing supported by large-scale manufacturing capabilities and well-developed industrial ecosystems.

“These companies are no longer competing solely on price, but also on technology, speed of innovation, and large-scale OEM/ODM capabilities,” she said.

“Compared to Vietnamese companies, the gap mainly lies in core technologies, research and development (R&D) capacity, component mastery, and production scale. However, Vietnamese enterprises have strengths in flexibility, in-depth understanding of the domestic market, and the ability to adapt quickly to changing customer demand.”

Amid the rapid growth and continuous innovation of Vietnam’s electronics market, IEAE 2026 is expected to offer immersive technology experiences while fostering business connections and expanding market opportunities for both domestic and international enterprises.

IEAE 2026 to showcase electronics, smart appliances in Ho Chi Minh City Ho Chi Minh City is set to host the return of a major event showcasing electronics and smart appliances from domestic and international manufacturers.

Construction begins on $600 million electronics component plant On May 22, AVC Vietnam Science and Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of AVC Group - a leading Taiwanese corporation, held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of an electronic component manufacturing plant with a total investment of up to $600 million.