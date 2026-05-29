Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Singapore and Vietnam seek to enhance supply chain resilience

May 29, 2026 | 15:58
(0) user say
Singapore and Vietnam are seeking to strengthen supply chain resilience, safeguard open trade and energy flows, and deepen regional economic cooperation amid rising global uncertainties and tensions in the Middle East.
Singapore and Vietnam seek to enhance supply chain resilience
Photo: Shutterstock

On May 29, Tan See Leng, Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science & Technology, Singapore and Le Manh Hung, Minister of Industry and Trade, Vietnam released a joint statement on supply chain resilience.

The two ministers express serious concern over the ongoing situation in the Middle East and its implications for global peace and stability. Accordingly, the conflict has significant repercussions beyond the Middle East, including on global energy markets and supply chains. In this regard, the two ministers reaffirm commitment to work closely together to manage the impact of these developments on the region, particularly in light of Vietnam and Singapore growing bilateral economic footprint, which reached $31.8 billion in merchandise trade in 2025.

"It is of critical importance for the global economy that sea lanes for global trade, energy flows and supply chains, including straits used for international navigation, are kept open. We collectively reaffirm the importance of freedom of navigation and overflight, as well as the right of unimpeded transit passage, in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea," the statement noted.

The two sides also reinforced ASEAN’s commitment to strengthening intra-ASEAN trade and supply chain connectivity through improved trade facilitation and reduced logistical costs. Commitments were made to keeping markets open and connected, including through maintaining unimpeded trade flows, and will ensure that airports, seaports, and critical trade infrastructure remain operational to minimise disruptions to trade flows.

Vietnam and Singapore also reaffirmed commitment to diversify sources of trade and investment to support ASEAN businesses, including Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises, by leveraging ASEAN agreements, including through the full and effective implementation of the ASEAN+ FTAs and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, and the timely conclusion and signing of the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement within the year.

In addition, efforts will be made to swiftly approve/ratify relevant ASEAN Agreements such as the ASEAN Framework Agreement on Petroleum Security, and Upgraded ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) within this year when possible, that will strengthen collective resilience to external economic disruptions, while ensuring mutual support in times of crises.

Commitments under the Upgraded ATIGA are reaffirmed, including but not limited to refraining from imposing trade-restricting non-tariff measures (NTMs), and committing to the rollback of all NTMs on essential goods that are inconsistent with rights and obligations under the World Trade Organization Agreements and relevant trade agreements both countries are parties to.

Where export prohibitions or restrictions on essential goods are instituted in accordance with GATT 1994, due consideration will be given to their potential effects on the domestic supply of essential goods in importing countries. Timely information sharing and consultations will be facilitated, alongside close coordination on joint mitigation strategies such as providing assistance for emergency procurement and transportation of essential goods and energy supplies upon request and where possible, to enhance the resilience of economies.

The two sides resolved to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation in food security. Bilaterally, both countries are committed to the expeditious implementation of the Memorandum of Cooperation on Rice Trade. The importance of avoiding unnecessary restrictive measures to boost the rice trade was also acknowledged.

In the face of heightened global uncertainty, both sides remain resolute in their commitment to work together in solidarity to uphold regional stability, strengthen economic resilience, and encourage an international order based on international law, including the UN Charter.

Southeast Asian e-commerce market hit $157 billion in 2025 Southeast Asian e-commerce market hit $157 billion in 2025

Southeast Asia’s e-commerce gross merchandise value (GMV) grew 22.8 per cent on-year in 2025 to reach $157.6 billion, as leading platforms returned to growth while continuing to improve infrastructure, fulfilment, and customer experience, according to Momentum Works.
Singapore to expand VSIP presence in Vietnam to 30 parks Singapore to expand VSIP presence in Vietnam to 30 parks

Singapore will increase the number of Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Parks to 30 this year, Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said during phone talks with his Vietnamese counterpart.
Amata City Halong welcomes new project in semiconductor supply chain Amata City Halong welcomes new project in semiconductor supply chain

On May 25, Thai-backed developer Amata City Halong signed an agreement with Mutek Technology Vietnam to develop a manufacturing project serving the semiconductor industry, reinforcing the appeal of Song Khoai Industrial Park as a destination for high-tech foreign direct investment in Quang Ninh province.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
supply chain Vietnam singapore middle east trade energy

Related Contents

Thailand’s B.Grimm Power and PV Power join forces to develop LNG power plant

Thailand’s B.Grimm Power and PV Power join forces to develop LNG power plant

Hong Kong-Vietnam logistics pact signed by HAFFA and IILS

Hong Kong-Vietnam logistics pact signed by HAFFA and IILS

NS BlueScope launches 2026 Vietnam Steel Architecture Awards

NS BlueScope launches 2026 Vietnam Steel Architecture Awards

TAT and Vietnam Airlines agree to boost travel links

TAT and Vietnam Airlines agree to boost travel links

Vietnam emerges as a destination for billion-dollar events backed by Vingroup infrastructure

Vietnam emerges as a destination for billion-dollar events backed by Vingroup infrastructure

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

C.P. Vietnam enhances AI adoption in agri-food chains

C.P. Vietnam enhances AI adoption in agri-food chains

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

NS BlueScope launches 2026 Vietnam Steel Architecture Awards

NS BlueScope launches 2026 Vietnam Steel Architecture Awards

Thailand’s B.Grimm Power and PV Power join forces to develop LNG power plant

Thailand’s B.Grimm Power and PV Power join forces to develop LNG power plant

C.P. Vietnam enhances AI adoption in agri-food chains

C.P. Vietnam enhances AI adoption in agri-food chains

Singapore and Vietnam seek to enhance supply chain resilience

Singapore and Vietnam seek to enhance supply chain resilience

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020